Analysis: Can Iran still operate Hezbollah, Hamas, and its regional allies after Khamenei's death?

The killing of Ali Khamenei in a joint United States-Israeli air campaign has upended the balance of power across the Middle East. For more than three decades, Iran’s supreme leader stood at the centre of a regional network of armed groups that projected Tehran’s influence far beyond its borders. His sudden removal has not only shaken Iran’s leadership but also left its allies exposed, uncertain and, in some cases, dangerously reactive.

What was once described as the "axis of resistance", a loose but coordinated alliance stretching from Lebanon to Yemen, now appears fractured. The command structure that bound it together has been badly damaged. Supply lines have been disrupted. Senior military figures are gone. And the groups that relied on Tehran for guidance are being forced to make rapid decisions on their own.

Yet even as Iran reels, it is publicly insisting it stands alone.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, sought to draw a clear line when questioned about the role of allied militias. "We do not expect anything from anyone," he said, adding, "We can defend ourselves by ourselves.… We do not want any party to help us in our self-defence."

The remark highlights a striking contradiction. While Tehran claims it does not require support, some of its closest partners are already moving, not necessarily to defend Iran, but to secure their own survival.

Hezbollah: Acting before it is targeted

In Lebanon, restraint lasted barely two days.

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into northern Israel, openly tying the assault to Khamenei’s killing. Israel responded with extensive air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, strongholds of the group.

Hezbollah’s calculation appears blunt. Its leadership believes it may soon face direct Israeli action. For months, Israeli forces have carried out strikes despite a ceasefire agreed in November 2024. Now, with Iran weakened and key commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed alongside Khamenei, Hezbollah may fear that its deterrent shield has thinned.

Analysts suggest the rocket attack was designed to seize the initiative. Rather than wait for a potentially devastating Israeli campaign, the group has chosen to escalate first.

The broader strategic picture is also bleak. The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria in late 2024 severed the land corridor that once connected Tehran to Beirut. That route had been vital for moving weapons and funds. Without it, Hezbollah’s supply chain is constrained. Without strong direction from Tehran, coordination becomes harder still.

In short, Hezbollah may be fighting not for Iran’s agenda, but for its own existence.

The Houthis: Between solidarity and self-preservation

In Yemen, the Houthis face an equally sharp dilemma.

In his first televised address after the strikes on Iran, its leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, declared his fighters fully prepared for any developments. Yet his speech focused heavily on Iran’s strength and its ability to respond decisively. Observers interpreted this as an attempt to shift immediate responsibility back to Tehran.

The Houthis have demonstrated their reach in recent months, disrupting Red Sea shipping and firing missiles towards Tel Aviv. However, their domestic position is far from secure.

The internationally recognised Yemeni government, having prevailed in a power struggle with southern separatists, senses opportunity. Defence Minister Taher al-Aqili recently stated, “The index of operations is heading towards the capital, Sanaa.” The remark signalled the possibility of a ground campaign to retake territory under Houthi control.

This leaves the movement in a bind. Joining a wider regional war on Iran’s behalf risks weakening its grip at home. Regional rivals backing the Yemeni government could exploit any diversion of Houthi forces.

Recent diplomatic contacts underline the tension. Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam met Iranian official Ali Larijani in Muscat to discuss what was described as the unity of the arenas. But unity in theory may prove difficult in practice.

A statement from the Houthi-aligned Supreme Political Council warned that expanding the circle of targeting will only result in expanding the circle of confrontation. The message threatened escalation, yet it also betrayed caution. The cost of broadening the conflict could be severe.

Iraq: The most dangerous fault line

Nowhere is the situation more combustible than in Iraq.

Iran-aligned militias operate there under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces. This arrangement blurs the line between armed groups and official security structures. Any retaliation against US forces launched from Iraqi territory would not be seen as the act of a rogue faction alone, but potentially as an action implicating the Iraqi state itself.

Tensions have simmered since late 2024, when Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, an adviser to Iraq’s prime minister, revealed that Washington had threatened to dismantle these militias by force. His comments triggered political backlash and ultimately led to his resignation under pressure from militia leaders.

Today, the warning carries more weight. With senior Iranian commanders dead, the mediating influence that once restrained militia actions has weakened. The chain of command that linked Baghdad’s factions to Tehran has been disrupted.

Individual commanders may now act independently. A strike on US bases could ignite a confrontation between Washington and Baghdad, a scenario the Iraqi government has worked hard to avoid.

Iraq, more than any other arena, illustrates the risks of fragmentation. The militias are deeply embedded within the state. If they move without coordination, the consequences could reverberate far beyond their own ranks.

A network without a centre

Khamenei’s death has struck at the core of the axis of resistance. The alliance rested on three foundations --- the supreme leader’s ideological authority, the organisational oversight of the Revolutionary Guards, and the geographic link through Syria. Each has been weakened or removed.

The result is not immediate collapse, but instability.

Hezbollah is launching what it sees as defensive strikes to deter a larger assault. The Houthis are weighing regional solidarity against domestic vulnerability. Iraqi militias are calculating whether action might trigger a confrontation that engulfs the state itself.

Iran, meanwhile, insists it does not require assistance. Araghchi’s declaration that the country can defend itself alone signals a desire to project strength and independence. Yet events suggest that Tehran’s allies are already moving according to their own fears and interests.

The axis was once portrayed as a disciplined front, capable of coordinating pressure across multiple theatres. Today, it looks more like a series of heavily armed factions, each confronting different threats and making separate calculations.

When clarity eventually returns to Tehran, the regional landscape may already have shifted. Without a central figure to direct strategy, unpredictability grows. Miscalculation becomes more likely. Escalation may be driven less by design than by anxiety.

The axis of resistance has not vanished. But it no longer operates as a single machine. It is a scattered force, armed and agitated, navigating a moment of profound uncertainty, and doing so without the figure who once held it together.