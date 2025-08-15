Anchorage on Ice: How Arctic Winds, Security Fears, and Old Grudges Shape the Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Anchorage (Alaska): The city of Anchorage will welcome two of the world’s most watched leaders today under mild skies and heavy security. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet for a summit that has drawn global attention, even as war continues in Ukraine.

The weather in the city will be pleasant for the meeting. Forecasters expect a high of 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) and a low of 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degrees Celsius) with partly cloudy skies.

This marks a cooler setting for President Trump, who is coming from Washington D.C. where the high yesterday reached 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

In Moscow, the climate has been closer to Anchorage, with yesterday’s high at 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) and a low of 54 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius).

Security on the Ground and in the Air

In the hours before the summit, Anchorage has become a tightly guarded zone. Federal agents and military personnel have deployed in large numbers to secure the venue. The U.S. Secret Service is overseeing the operation but is coordinating closely with President Putin’s protective team.

Citing national security sources, the CNN reports that precautions extend beyond physical threats. The possibility of espionage is a major concern. One official familiar with similar operations said there is “zero trust” between the intelligence services of the two countries.

Russian delegates are expected to use temporary “burner” devices that will be discarded later. Security briefings also include measures to avoid technical eavesdropping.

An E-3C military surveillance aircraft took off from a nearby airfield this morning. The plane’s radar dome can detect airborne threats, including incoming missiles and hostile aircraft.

Ukraine Voices Alarm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned there is no sign Russia is preparing to end its invasion. In a recorded address, he said, “The war continues. It continues precisely because there is neither order, nor any signal from Moscow that it is preparing to end this war.”

He highlighted fresh Russian attacks, including a strike in central Ukraine that killed a civilian, gunfire in Donetsk that killed two police officers and damage to civilian infrastructure in Sumy.

“They are also killing on the day of the negotiations, and that speaks volumes,” Zelensky said.

He urged the United States to project strength, saying, “The Russians respect American strength. Strength alone.”

He called for a meeting that would include Ukraine, Russia and the United States, saying it was “the very least” needed to push toward peace.

Trump’s Approach, Putin’s Plans

Speaking aboard Air Force One, President Trump outlined his goals for the meeting. “I am not going to negotiate for Ukraine,” he told reporters, adding that his objective was “to save a lot of lives”.

He warned that if the talks went poorly, he “would walk”. “If it is a bad meeting, I am not calling anybody, I am going home. But if it is a good meeting, I am going to call President Zelensky and the European leaders,” he told Fox News.

Putin is also expected to visit a World War II memorial in Anchorage dedicated to Soviet pilots who died ferrying combat aircraft from the United States to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader will “definitely lay flowers” before leaving Alaska.

Today’s programme is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, though the Kremlin has indicated talks could last “at least 6 to 7 hours”.

Trump has also spoken by phone with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally.

‘Sanctions Must Not Be Lifted’

Belarusian opposition official Franak Viacorka urged that US sanctions against Lukashenko remain in place until political prisoners are freed and the government changes course.

“No sanctions must be lifted, no recognition must happen. No meeting must happen,” he told CNN.

He called Trump’s reference to Lukashenko as “highly respected” too generous, though acceptable if it leads to the release of prisoners.

“Our goal is to release all these people,” he said, highlighting more than 1,000 remain jailed.

Lukashenko’s regime remains under U.S. sanctions for its alleged role in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Viacorka said no sanctions should be eased before a ceasefire, and any changes should be aligned with the European Union.