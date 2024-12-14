Ancient Discoveries: Egyptian-Spanish Archaeological Mission Unveils Ptolemaic-Era Tombs And Artifacts

Cairo: A joint Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission has uncovered several Ptolemaic-period (332-30 BC) tombs in Al-Bahnasa archeological site in southern Egypt's Minya province, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Saturday.

The tombs contain colourful decorations, mummies, skeletons, coffins, and unique artifacts, such as amulets, heart scarabs and deities, the ministry said in a statement.

A rectangular stone burial well was found leading to a cemetery containing dozens of mummies lined up side by side, indicating the usage of these rooms as mass graves, it said.

It is the first time to find human remains in Al-Bahnasa, including 13 golden tongues and nails of mummies from the Ptolemaic era, it noted, Xinhua news agency reported.

The texts and scenes of ancient Egyptian characters on the tombs would enrich the understanding of the region's history and shed light on the religious practices prevalent in the Ptolemaic period, it said.

On December 8, an Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission had also uncovered a collection of artifacts at the Taposiris Magna temple complex west of Alexandria.

The finds, which include statues, coins, and pottery, shed new light on the history of the site during the late Ptolemaic period, said the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The mission discovered foundation deposits beneath the southern wall of the temple's outer enclosure.

Among the most significant finds are a small white marble statue of a woman wearing a royal crown and a limestone bust of a king wearing a "nemes" headdress.

According to the head of the mission, the female statue may depict Queen Cleopatra VII, although other archaeologists have suggested it could represent a princess due to differences in facial features.

The team had also unearthed 337 coins, many bearing the image of Cleopatra VII, along with a variety of pottery, oil lamps, limestone vessels for storing food and cosmetics, bronze figurines, and an amulet in the shape of a scarab inscribed with the phrase 'The justice of Ra has shone'.

A bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor was also found.

These discoveries, along with pottery shards dating back to the late Ptolemaic period, indicate that the temple walls were constructed in the first century BC.

Martinez also announced the discovery of the remains of a Greek temple dating back to the fourth century BC, which was destroyed between the second century BC and the beginning of the AD era.

This temple is located near a deep tunnel system that runs from Lake Mariut in Alexandria to the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, the mission uncovered a large cemetery containing 20 burial chambers, as well as a tomb with three chambers beneath the ancient Taposiris Magna lighthouse.

Inside one of these chambers, nine white marble busts and several other artifacts were found, the statement said.

Preliminary underwater excavations near the remains of the Taposiris Magna temple have also yielded human skeletal remains and a large quantity of pottery, further underscoring the historical and cultural significance of the site, according to the statement.