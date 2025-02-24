Ande Ka Funda: Egg Prices Skyrocket In THIS Country With Rs 36 A Piece; Not Pakistan, Bangladesh

Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast items across the world. While one egg normally costs around Rs 6-Rs 8, if we tell you that it's costing Rs 36 in a country, you might think of Pakistan or Bangladesh. But this country in America. Consumers across the United States are struggling with skyrocketing egg prices as the country grapples with a severe bird flu outbreak. While government reports released last week confirmed the surge, shoppers have already been feeling the pinch—eggs are becoming increasingly expensive and, at times, difficult to find. While people are now finding ways to get eggs at low prices, the prices has led to increased smuggling of eggs as well.

One Egg Now Costs Rs 36

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 (approximately Rs 429 per dozen or Rs 36 per egg) in January. This surpasses the previous record of $4.82, set two years ago, and is more than double the low of $2.04 recorded in August 2023.

What’s Driving the Price Hike?

The ongoing bird flu outbreak, which has devastated poultry farms across the country, is the primary reason behind the sharp rise in egg prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this surge was the most significant since the nation’s last bird flu crisis in 2015, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall increase in food costs last month. The shortage has been exacerbated by a surge in bird flu infections in major egg-producing states like Iowa and Ohio.

Backyard Chickens

With prices soaring, many Americans are exploring alternative ways to secure eggs. Some consumers have started keeping backyard chickens to ensure a steady supply, but an unusual trend has emerged—people are now renting hens instead of purchasing them.

US Turns to Turkey

Egg shortages have left grocery store shelves empty nationwide, and those lucky enough to find eggs are met with steep prices. In response, egg producers have raised prices for wholesalers, retailers are limiting customer purchases, and restaurant menu prices have increased. To counteract the crisis, the U.S. has turned to Turkey, importing large quantities of eggs to stabilize supplies.

Increase In Egg Smuggling

The crisis has also led to a rise in egg smuggling. Since millions of chickens were culled due to the avian flu outbreak, egg prices have soared, prompting desperate measures. Between October 2024 and February 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded a 29% increase in egg seizures at entry points, including the Canadian and Mexican borders, as well as at sea ports and airports. Officials report a growing number of attempts to smuggle eggs into the country as consumers seek cheaper alternatives.

With no immediate end in sight to the crisis, egg prices remain a major concern for American households, forcing many to rethink their consumption habits and spending.