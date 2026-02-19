Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested: Former Prince and King Charles' brother held at Sandringham on 66th birthday over Epstein links

In a surprising turn of events for the British Monarchy, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest happened just after 8:00 AM on the former Duke of York’s 66th birthday. Witnesses reported seeing six unmarked police vehicles and about eight plain-clothed officers arrive at Wood Farm, the simple cottage where Andrew has lived since being evicted from Royal Lodge last year.

Allegations of misconduct and shared secrets

The investigation, led by Thames Valley Police, focuses on new evidence found in the recently released U.S. Department of Justice "Epstein Files."

Confidential leaks: Authorities are looking into claims that Andrew used his former position as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment to give sensitive government documents and itineraries to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2010 and 2011.

Official secrets breach: The anti-monarchy group Republic formally reported the issue to police, claiming a violation of the Official Secrets Act.

Trafficking probe: The police are also checking allegations that Epstein brought women into the UK to have sexual encounters with the former prince.

'Nobody is above the law': Political fallout

The arrest follows weeks of increased pressure from senior political figures.

PM's stance: Speaking on BBC Breakfast shortly before the news broke, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stressed that "everybody is equal under the law." He added that anyone with information about the Epstein scandal has a "duty to come forward."

Palace response: While Buckingham Palace has not issued a new statement today, it previously indicated that King Charles III stands "ready to support" police inquiries. The King had already taken significant steps to distance the Monarchy from his brother by stripping him of all remaining titles and the "HRH" style in October 2025.

Police statement and current status

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright confirmed the start of a formal criminal investigation.

“We have today arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to look into this alleged offense.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains in police custody. He has consistently and strongly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, previously calling the relationship a "mistake" he deeply regrets.

