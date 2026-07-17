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  • /Andy Burnham confirmed as Britain's Labour Party leader, set to become new PM

Andy Burnham confirmed as Britain's Labour Party leader, set to become new PM

Burnham, former Mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to be appointed prime minister on Monday after Keir Starmer formally steps down, in accordance with established procedure.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Andy Burnham confirmed as Britain's Labour Party leader, set to become new PM
Image Credit: X/Burnham

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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