Anonymous text message to Iranians from ‘US President’ sparks war fears

US-Iran tensions: Several people across Iran reportedly received an anonymous text message on Monday that said "the US president is a man of action." This comes amid growing concerns in Iran over the possibility of military conflict with the United States.

According to Iranian media reports, the anonymous text message read, “The US president is a man of action. Wait and see.”

India advises its nationals to leave Iran

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a fresh advisory on Monday, asking its nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The Indian Embassy stated that the advisory has been issued in continuation of the advisory issued on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the advisory stated.

"The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOS should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments. All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," it added.

US-Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military options against Iran as diplomacy enters what officials describe as a last-ditch phase, even as Tehran’s closest partners appear reluctant to offer direct military backing in any conflict with the US, according to IANS.

According to a report in 'The Wall Street Journal', Iran has sought for years to build closer military ties with Beijing and Moscow. But its powerful friends are “proving reluctant to step forward” as the regime faces what the paper described as the “most acute US threat to its survival in decades.”

Iran minister Araghchi to meet with US envoy Witkoff

Amid the tensions, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that he is likely to meet with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday for the next round of talks over the country's nuclear program.

Araghchi's remarks to US broadcaster CBS from Tehran on Sunday were cited by IRNA, the state media of Iran, ANI reported.

The two sides have already held two rounds of negotiations so far this month aimed at reaching a deal.

(with agencies' inputs)

