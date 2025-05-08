Hours after India's Operation Sindoor targeting 9 terror camps in Pakistan, the Pakistani Army has suffered yet another loss as its 14 soldiers were killed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The BLA has also released a video of the attack. This comes as a shocker for Pakistan amid the Bloch protests.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) took credit for two separate assaults that led to the deaths of 14 Pakistani military personnel in the regions of Bolan and Kech. In one of the attacks, the BLA’s Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) used a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) to target a military convoy vehicle in the Shorkand area of Mach, Bolan. The explosion reportedly killed all 12 soldiers inside the vehicle, among them Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq. The blast completely destroyed the vehicle.

In another operation, BLA fighters targeted a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Pakistani Army in the Kulag Tigran area of Kech. The remote-controlled IED detonated around 2:40 PM yesterday while the unit was conducting a clearance mission. Two personnel were killed in the attack. According to Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, the hired killers who call the Baloch Liberation Army a foreign proxy should know that the Pakistani army itself is a mercenary armed gang that thrives on Chinese capital and Papa Jones. The meaning of the army's uniform shifts--sometimes guarding ports, guarding corridors, serving the satisfaction of lenders. An army that determines its direction according to the will of changing masters in every era is not a national army, but a commercial one. The attacks on this mercenary occupying army by the freedom fighters of Baloch land will continue with greater intensity.

#BREAKING: Baloch Liberation Army's Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle in a remote controlled IED attack in Mach Kund Area of Bolan, while they were preparing military operation. 12 Pakistan Army soldiers neutralised by BLA.

The recent attacks highlight the enduring unrest and conflict in Balochistan. In this region, separatist groups have long demanded independence, citing political marginalisation, human rights abuses, and exploitation of natural resources by the Pakistani state. These groups argue that the region's vast mineral wealth benefits the central government and foreign investors, while local communities remain impoverished and underdeveloped. The Pakistani military's presence and operations in the region are viewed by many as acts of occupation rather than national defence. As a result, resentment continues to grow, fueling further resistance and deepening the divide between Baloch nationalists and the federal authorities.