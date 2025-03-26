Pakistan Army On Verge Of Coup? Junior Officers, Colonels Warn Army Chief General Munir To Resign

Pakistan Army is staring at an unprecedented situation with junior officers and former generals warning current Army Chief General Asim Munir to step down. According to reports, the officers have alleged that Munir has made the Pakistan Army a tool of political oppression while carrying out a vendetta.

According to a CNN-News18 report, the letter was written by colonels, majors, captains, and jawans. In the letter, the army officials alleged that under Munir, Pakistan has plunged into an abyss reminiscent of 1971.

“This is the voice of the Pakistan Armed Forces—colonels, majors, captains, and jawans—who have watched you drag our institution, our nation, and our honour into the gutter....Your time is up. Resign ASAP, or we will take back what you’ve stolen—by force if necessary," reads the letter.

Pakistan army has been facing criticism for a long and has been accused of operating as a political tool for decades.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also alleged a threat to his life. On April 7, 2024, while in prison, Imran Khan told reporters that there was a plot to kill him during his incarceration. He also suggested that his fate was under the control of General Asim Munir.

The letter also comes in the wake of the increasing attacks on Pakistan Army officials by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). The BLA recently targetted a train carrying Pakistan army officials and ambushed truck carrying jawans, killing many.