Another Hindu man found dead in Bangladesh on election eve

Another Hindu man was found dead with multiple injuries and his hands and legs tied in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday, a day before Bangladesh’s national elections, sparking renewed worries over the safety of minorities during the polls.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Ratan Sahuakar, who worked in the tea gardens of the Champa area. His body was discovered around 10 am on Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that Sahuakar had deep wounds on his body, and his hands and legs were bound. Blood was reportedly still oozing from his injuries when the body was recovered.

Co-workers have alleged that Sahuakar was murdered, pointing to the nature of the injuries and the bound limbs as signs of foul play.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the killing was election-related or driven by other motives. No official confirmation has yet been provided regarding the cause or circumstances of death.

This incident comes just days after another Hindu businessman was brutally killed in Mymensingh district. The victim, 62-year-old Sushen Chandra Sarkar, a rice trader, was attacked by unknown assailants with a sharp weapon, left inside his shop, and the shutter closed behind them. Police reported that the attackers stole lakhs of rupees before fleeing. Sarkar was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Voting for Bangladesh’s crucial general election is currently underway and will continue until 4:30 pm local time, with vote counting expected to begin shortly afterward.

The elections are being held 18 months after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power, following the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year regime amid nationwide protests, and two months after Khaleda Zia's death.

Yunus, who had promised an early handover of authority to the incoming elected government, urged political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold democratic norms during the polling process.

The recent killings have heightened concerns over the security of minority communities as Bangladesh heads to the polls.