Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, burned alive

In a shocking incident, another Hindu man was killed in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district. A 23-year-old Hindu man, Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik, was burned alive inside a garage where he worked.

The victim’s family alleges planned murder and reigniting fears for minority safety amid ongoing violence, according to a report by India Today.

The incident unfolded late Friday night near Mosque Market, next to Narsingdi Police Lines, as Chanchal slept inside the garage. Eyewitnesses and local reports indicate assailants doused the shop's external shutter with petrol, ignited it, and triggered a fast-spreading blaze within.

Locals called the fire service after spotting the blaze. Narsingdi firefighters arrived and took nearly an hour to douse the fire. They found Chanchal's burned body inside the garage. Witnesses said he was trapped in the fire for a long time and died in pain.

Originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district, Chanchal had settled in Narsingdi for employment, as the middle son and family's sole earner; his death leaves them devastated.

Chanchal's family called the garage fire a "planned murder," calling for the swift arrest and harshest punishment of the perpetrators. The killing has heightened local tensions and amplified concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh.

Police reported collecting evidence from the scene, reviewing CCTV footage, and preparing to file a case. Local Hindu leaders condemned the brutality, demanding rapid culprit identification, arrests, and stronger administrative measures to protect minorities.

This incident fits a pattern of atrocities against minorities since the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh include the lynching and burning of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das over alleged blasphemy in December, days later, Amrit Mondal was beaten to death in Rajbari district on extortion charges; last week, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das fell victim to a mob assault in Kaliganj and more recently, fuel station worker Ripon Saha was crushed to death while challenging a theft at a petrol pump.

While Bangladesh's national parliamentary elections are set for February 2026, the first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. The surge in violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, raises concern over the potential undermining of democratic polls and heightens fears of further instability in the country.





