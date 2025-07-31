Advertisement
KAMCHATKA EARTHQUAKE

Another Jolt: Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Kamchatka East Coast Amidst Ongoing Seismic Unrest

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred near the East Coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula today at 06:00 UTC.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Another Jolt: Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Strikes Kamchatka East Coast Amidst Ongoing Seismic Unrest REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck near the East Coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula today, at 06:00 UTC. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the tremor, which occurred at a depth of 32 kilometers.

While a 5.3 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, the Kamchatka Peninsula is a highly active seismic zone, part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," and frequently experiences larger quakes. Residents in the immediate vicinity may have felt the shaking, but there are no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. Authorities are likely monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks.

 

