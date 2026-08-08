/Another tanker hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz; UAE condemns alleged Iranian attack

An Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) vessel was targeted by a missile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday, the UAE state-owned energy company said, as Abu Dhabi accused Iran of carrying out the attack. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control, ADNOC said, according to the state news agency WAM.
The report did not identify the vessel or provide details about its cargo, possible damage or the circumstances of the attack. The UAE Foreign Ministry, however, said the tanker had been targeted by Iran. In a statement, the ministry condemned “the hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties”.
Iran has not so far commented on the allegation or claimed responsibility for the reported strike.
The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil consumption. Shipping through the narrow waterway has faced repeated disruption since the US-Israeli war on Iran widened into a broader regional conflict, with attacks on commercial vessels fuelling concerns over safety and pushing up freight rates.
The latest incident comes a day after ADNOC said its operations had been “significantly impacted” by what it described as unprovoked attacks on its people and assets.
The company said it was continuing to meet customer requirements despite what it called an “exceptionally challenging environment”.
According to ADNOC, 15 of its vessels have been attacked by missiles and drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began. Three of those attacks took place this week, the company said, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured.
ADNOC said it was working with the relevant authorities and taking measures to protect its employees, assets and operations while continuing to serve customers as far as possible.
“Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected without threat, harassment or attack,” the company said.
The latest attack is likely to add to concerns over the security of one of the world’s key energy corridors, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes each day.
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