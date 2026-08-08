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Another tanker hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz; UAE condemns alleged Iranian attack

The report did not identify the vessel or provide details about its cargo, possible damage or the circumstances of the attack. The UAE Foreign Ministry, however, said the tanker had been targeted by Iran. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Another tanker hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz; UAE condemns alleged Iranian attack
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Another tanker hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz; UAE condemns alleged Iranian attack
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