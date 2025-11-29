Historic First: Anthony Albanese Marries Jodie Haydon, First Australian PM To Wed While In Office | VIRAL VIDEO

The Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, married his partner, Jodie Haydon, in an intimate ceremony at The Lodge on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first Australian leader to get married in office. The wedding, which followed the final sitting day of the Australian Parliament for 2025, was an intimate one at the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Intimate Ceremony At The Lodge

Details about the wedding were closely guarded by the Prime Minister's office, emphasising its personal nature. The ceremony was held at The Lodge, the official residence of the Prime Minister in Canberra. It was an intimate affair with few family and friends in attendance. These included Albanese's son, Nathan, and Haydon's parents, Bill and Pauline.

The Couple's Statement: The two issued a joint statement where they both said: "We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends."

Reception: The ceremony was followed by a reception, also at The Lodge.

Historical Context: Albanese is the first serving Australian Prime Minister to get married. He proposed on the balcony of The Lodge on Valentine's Day in February 2024, with an engagement ring he had designed.

The Story Of Their Meeting And Haydon's Role

Their relationship began five years ago over a mutual love of rugby league.

Meeting: They first met at a public function in Melbourne in 2019. Albanese, an avid fan of South Sydney Rabbitohs, was giving a speech when Haydon yelled, "Up the Rabbitohs," which captured his attention. She later "slid into his DMs" on social media.

The Bride: Jodie Haydon works for the NSW Public Service Association and has a background in the superannuation sector. She has increasingly taken on the traditional roles of a prime ministerial spouse, including serving as chief patron of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

Personal Praise: Haydon has spoken about Albanese's character in the past, saying that he is "compassionate and kind" and respects her independence.

Security & The Lodge's History

The wedding went ahead under heavy security arrangements, reflecting recent threats against the prime minister.

Security Presence: There was a substantial security presence at the wedding since Albanese said in Parliament recently that there have been "a number of arrests in recent times. associated with my safety."

The Residence: The Lodge, where the ceremony and reception were held, was built in 1927 and has been the temporary or permanent residence for all but a few of Albanese’s predecessors. The colonial revival-style residence underwent a major restoration completed in 2019. Albanese was previously married to former NSW Deputy Premier Carmel Tebbutt for almost twenty years before they separated in 2019. This is the first marriage for Jodie Haydon.

