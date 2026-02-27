Anthropic rejects Pentagon terms for lethal use of Claude AI
Anthropic has rejected Pentagon demands to loosen Claude AI safeguards for lethal military use. CEO Dario Amodei said the company cannot support unrestricted surveillance or autonomous weapons despite potential contract consequences.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly rejected the Pentagon's demands to remove safeguards on its AI models for unrestricted military use, including mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons, stating that the company "cannot in good conscience accede" to the request despite threats of contract termination and other drastic measures.
(This is a developing story.)
