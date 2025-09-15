Anti-Immigration Protesters In London Caught Enjoying Onion Bhaji | WATCH

A video has taken social media by storm as protesters in London, rallying against immigration, were seen eating Indian snack onion bhaji. In the massive far-right protest led by activist Tommy Robinson, over 1,10,000 people marched through the city.

Some protesters reportedly clashed with the police and wounded at least 26 officers, resulting in 25 arrests. Furthermore, IANS reported, citing the Metropolitan Police, that violence erupted when Robinson's supporters attempted to break through security lines separating them from a rival counter-demonstration organised by "Stand Up to Racism."

According to IANS, officers were punched, kicked, and hit with bottles, forcing reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets to intervene, local media reported.

In the video, protesters were seen buying snacks from a stall whose banner read 'Indian Street Food', and they seemed to have been serving biryani, samosas, and bhajis.

The rally attracted support from several far-right figures, and billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the gathering by video message, urging political change in Britain and claiming citizens were "scared to exercise their free speech."

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a post on X, showed support for people's right to protest but went on to denounce the attacks on the police authorities.

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin," he wrote in the post.

"Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division," he added.

London's Metropolitan Police reportedly confirmed that the march, organised by Robinson, drew an estimated 1,10,000 to 1,50,000 people, far surpassing expectations.

As per ANI, demonstrators carried the Union flag of the UK and the red and white St George's Cross of England; some also wore the "Make America Great Again", or MAGA, hats of US President Donald Trump.

(with agencies' inputs)