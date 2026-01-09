Anti-Khamenei protests that erupted in late December 2025 across Iran escalated into nationwide unrest by January 2026. What initially began as demonstrations against economic hardship in southern and northern regions such as Qeshm, Zanjan, and Hamadan rapidly spread to major cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad. The movement has since evolved into a broader revolt targeting the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As protests intensified, slogans turned anti-regime, with demonstrators chanting "Death to the Dictator" and "Seyyed Ali will be toppled this year." According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 42 people were killed and 2,270 arrested by January 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrators as "rioters" and called for a firm crackdown.

Reasons for the Protests

The protests are driven primarily by Iran's deepening economic crisis. Citizens face soaring living costs amid hyperinflation, high unemployment, and a weakened economy affected by sanctions and long-standing mismanagement. Public anger has also been fueled by allegations of systemic corruption, restricted civil liberties, and the government's foreign interventions, which many protesters say divert resources while ordinary Iranians struggle to survive.

What Protesters Are Demanding

Demonstrators are openly calling for the overthrow of Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic. Chants such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic" have been widely reported. Many protesters have also invoked Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince, with slogans like "Pahlavi will return" and "Javid Shah" (Long Live the Shah).

In addition to regime change, protesters are demanding the restoration of internet and communication services, accountability for killings, and basic political and social freedoms.

Reza Pahlavi’s Role

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah, has emerged as a symbolic rallying figure during the unrest. On January 8, 2026, he called for synchronized protests at 8 pm on Thursday and Friday, urging Iranians to mobilize. Videos circulated online showed large crowds in Tehran, including on Dolat and Bahar Shiraz streets, responding to his call with pro-Pahlavi chants before communications were cut.

Although the protest movement remains largely decentralized, Pahlavi’s video messages have amplified its visibility and momentum. His calls reportedly drew thousands into the streets, with some demonstrations involving attacks on regime-linked buildings in Tehran.

