Araghchi arrives in Russia for talks with Putin: From ceasefire to Hormuz - What is likely on agenda?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in St Petersburg for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These high-level talks come amid the escalating tensions in the West Asian region and as the diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran have stalled.

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ANI reported that, according to the Iranian state media broadcaster IRNA, the visit follows a series of shuttle diplomacy missions in Oman and Pakistan, as Tehran seeks international support for its recent proposal to de-escalate hostilities.

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IRNA further noted that Araghchi's flight to the Russian city carried the significant callsign "Minab 168." The designation was chosen in memory of the children killed during a US-Israeli military strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28.

Iran-Russia talks

Outlining the agenda for the high-level visit, Tehran's Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, pointed out that the top diplomat planned "to hold consultations with the Russian authorities on the current situation in the talks, the ceasefire and developments around the conflict" in West Asia.

These discussions would be built upon the continuous communication maintained between the two nations since the commencement of hostilities, during which their respective presidents and ministers have held frequent telephone conversations.

What is likely on the agenda?

Here are certain topics that would likely be on the agenda for the high-level discussion between Tehran and Moscow:

1- US-Iran ceasefire: Reviewing the ongoing conflict and possible de-escalation focus would likely be the top priority of the meeting.

2- US-Iran negotiations: Another important topic that could be on the agenda is how to revive stalled talks and respond to the pressure

3- Nuclear programme dispute: Iran’s red lines and sequencing of nuclear talks could also be a topic of discussion between the leaders.

4- Strait of Hormuz tensions: The crisis in the key oil route and maritime security is one of the top global priorities and could be discussed.

5- Sanctions and economic pressure: Iran would probably like to discuss coordination with Russia amid Western sanctions.

6- Regional security: Broader West Asia stability and conflict spillover is a matter of concern and would likely be discussed.

Meanwhile, highlighting the strategic depth of the partnership, Ambassador Jalali noted that "given bilateral relations between the two countries and the fact that Iran and Russia, as neighbours, see eye-to-eye on a number of regional and international issues, we have seen regular communication at the high and top levels."

Meanwhile, strengthening the diplomatic channel between Moscow and Tehran, a Russian Foreign Ministry official confirmed to the news agency TASS that Araghchi would visit Russia "for talks."

This was further corroborated by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that the head of state was scheduled to meet with the Iranian minister to discuss the intensifying regional situation.

In a significant development, Iran has reportedly provided the US with a "new proposal" aimed at the dual objectives to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war," according to a report by Axios which cited a US official and two additional sources.

While diplomatic push continues on various ends, it remains to be seen what the result of the discussions and talks will be.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, Iran offers new proposal to US