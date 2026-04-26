Araghchi returns to Pakistan after meetings in Oman - But why?

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi returned to Pakistan on Sunday evening after his high-level diplomatic engagements and meetings in Muscat, Oman. The US-Iran conflict has sharply heightened tensions in the Middle East.

According to ANI, Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that Araghchi landed in Pakistan after his one-day trip to Oman.

Iranian FM going to Pakistan again - Why?

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CNN reported, citing Iranian sources, that Araghchi travelled from Oman to Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The visit is described as a short transit stop before his departure to Russia.

Citing IRNA, CNN further reported that Ianian FM Araghchi is likely to hold another round of meetings with Pakistani officials. Meanwhile, according to Geo News, citing sources, his return to Pakistan is part of diplomatic efforts to continue to sustain the US-Iran talks.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will have a brief stopover in Pakistan. Following this, he will travel onwards to Moscow, Russia.

Also Read: Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks

Araghchi's Pakistan visit

Araghchi departed from Islamabad late on Saturday before sharing a framework aimed at "permanently ending" the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, following his departure from Islamabad after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Araghchi said that Iran had shared its position on a workable framework to permanently end the war and added that it remains to be seen whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

"Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," the Iranian FM said in his post.

Trump cancels his negotiators’ trip to Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Saturday cancelled his negotiators’ trip to Pakistan because of the confusion over who is in charge of Iran.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their “leadership.” Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" Trump posted.

US-Iran conflict

The situation in the Middle East region has drawn global attention due to its impact on regional security, energy supplies, and stability. A major issue in this crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil transit routes.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Won't accept 'maximalist...': Iran conveyed its demands amid Islamabad's peace push