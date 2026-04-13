Architecture of peace in Middle-East: Navigating a world in unrest

Conflict occurs when an individual's activities obstruct or thwart another's desires, manifesting as resistance, disagreement, or incompatibility. Intrapersonal conflict may foster personal development, but poorly handled intergroup or national discord often escalates into violence and bloodshed. A state's advancement is contingent upon a secure environment, primarily characterized by the rule of law and public order. Conflict often leads to the destruction of important infrastructure, such as transportation and power systems. This directly endangers civilians and hinders global economic progress. This is clear from the ongoing conflicts in the Russia-Ukraine and US-Israel-Iran areas.

The world was briefly electrified by the Cold War's end in 1990, but that feeling didn't last. The Gulf War of 1990 marked the beginning of substantial upheaval in the region. The collapse of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia triggered brutal conflicts in Bosnia between 1992 and 1995, followed by the Kosovo War from 1998 to 1999. Then, after the September 11 attacks in 2001, the 2000s saw the onset of the "Global War on Terrorism."

This led to extended invasions of Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2001. The first two decades of the 21st century have been marked by catastrophic civil wars in Syria and Yemen, resulting in the displacement of millions of people from their homes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the Gaza War of 2024 have compromised global security, highlighting the complexities of modern problems and the shifting geopolitical landscape.

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The Middle East crisis involving Israel, Gaza, and Iran is hugely affecting the global economy, which includes the disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas chokepoint, leading to an approximate 40% surge in Brent crude prices. The consequences are far-reaching. Qatar's natural gas output stopped in March 2026. Following this, European prices surged, increasing by half. Soaring energy costs are fueling inflation. Fertilizer prices are also climbing, by 30-34%, due to disruptions in supplies from the Gulf, which poses a threat to food security. Global supply chains are experiencing significant strain; the shutdown of Dubai International Airport is hurting both tourism and aviation. Simultaneously, Gaza's economy is in freefall, contracting by 86%, resulting in widespread famine and poverty.

Pakistan, along with a number of other countries, is working to find solutions to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Pakistan is attempting to address the West Asian crisis, although it is evident that they struggle to explain its stance adequately. They are making significant claims, spreading them on social media, and presenting themselves as a key player, even though this is incorrect.

This is like people talking through a broken microphone; no one is really paying attention. The Indian government's reticence on this matter has raised concerns among critics of the Modi administration. An examination of India's historical engagement in conflicts may elucidate its present non-involvement in the Middle East Crisis. India's approach to conflict resolution, which is grounded in traditional values emphasizing social harmony and non-violent methods, profoundly influences its position on the current Middle East conflict.

Moreover, the principles of "the world is one family" (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) and "non-violence" (Ahimsa) are highly relevant when evaluating India's current diplomatic efforts in addressing global challenges.

In Indian culture, dialogue (Samvada) and public reasoning are essential methods for making decisions. This contrasts with "zero-sum" games, where one party must suffer a loss. Currently, India is following a similar approach by maintaining distance from opposing parties and encouraging them to pursue dialogue and open conversation to settle their disputes. Countries such as Pakistan are abusing the situation by offering their mediation for self-serving purposes.

India's contemporary foreign policy is grounded on these principles and adheres to the "5-S" framework: Samman (Respect), Samvaad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace), and Samriddhi (Prosperity). India has embraced a proactive approach in international relations, serving as a "humanitarian first responder" while upholding its ideal of strategic autonomy, which is now the cornerstone of its foreign policy. This indicates that India may engage with both parties simultaneously, namely Russia and Ukraine, as well as the US-Israel and Iran. India is choosing not to mediate or intervene in the ongoing global conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and also those between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

India is among the few countries that have consistently advocated for peace and opposed conflict and warfare. India is navigating the turbulent waters of the Middle East crisis with caution. It extends humanitarian assistance to those affected by disasters, including those in Gaza, demonstrating its concern for their well-being. At the same time, India is pursuing a "de-hyphenated" diplomatic approach. This involves publicly denouncing terrorism while also supporting a two-state solution.

To safeguard its interests, it secures sanction exemptions, especially for Russian oil and Iranian Exemptions from importing oil from the Strait of Hormuz, to shield itself from rising global energy costs. India seeks to protect its strategic interests while promoting peace.

Attaining this balance is difficult, although it is now maintained. India is likely to incur significant losses in the absence of peace in the Middle East. The economy is influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, with millions of Indians involved in the industry who remit funds to their motherland. As a leader of the Global South, it is imperative to advocate for reforms in global governance that prioritize diplomacy over conflict, a position India has long championed. India is endeavoring to facilitate impartial conversation among disputing parties because of its unique relationships with the US, Israel, Iran, and Arab nations. It has knowledge in peacekeeping from UN missions that may facilitate reconciliation in conflict-ridden areas, such as the present situation in the Middle East, which it will undoubtedly provide to the world when necessary.

India aims to foster a more equitable global order by advocating for multipolarity. Therefore, localized conflicts will not impede global progress. This is the only method to maintain enduring peace in the Middle East.

Pakistan's role in the current Middle East crisis illustrates that resolving conflicts between hostile states for the wrong objectives may exacerbate the situation. All parties engaged in the ceasefire promptly exhibited skepticism over Pakistan's mediation efforts. The Indian resistance to Pakistan’s mediation was further reinforced when Iran, the United States, and Israel conveyed their discontent with Pakistan's mediation attempts, which were instigated by China.

Pakistan's impetus for mediation is clear, considering its own difficulties, such as rising oil costs, popular dissatisfaction, high unemployment, and substantial inflation.

In light of the persistent instability characterizing the Middle East, the global community would benefit from adopting enduring Indian philosophical tenets, specifically through a "5-S" framework: Samman (Respect), Samvaad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace), and Samriddhi (Prosperity). This strategic model presents a viable route for the international community to attain the peace, prosperity, and progress it deserves, rather than exacerbating existing conflicts