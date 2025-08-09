Are Chinese Spies Hiding In UK Universities? Students Allegedly Forced To Spy, Says Report

In a shocking twist, the investigation of UK-China Transparency (UKCT) has reportedly revealed that Chinese students pursuing their studies in the United Kingdom (UK) are being pressurized to gather intelligence on academic discussions, campus events, and classmates. According to the report, the pressure is coming from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials and police.

According to news agency ANI, a report cited by Breitbart London stated that British universities are being 'infiltrated by Chinese students' who allegedly acted as spies for the CCP. UKCT's investigation surveyed academics in Chinese studies programmes across Britain.

UKCT singled out the support networks for Chinese students, Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (CSSAs), for Chinese students, but have been repeatedly accused of acting as extensions of the CCP.

According to Breitbart London, one British academic described CSSAs as "the primary source of student spies on campus," noting their "constant connections with local consulates."

Meanwhile, a scholar informed UKCT that Chinese students admitted that "surveillance is omnipresent" and that several students are questioned by authorities in China upon returning.

On the other hand, one academic told UKCT that university management blocked them from pursuing politically sensitive research, warning it could jeopardise funding due to the reliance on tuition fees from Chinese students, which is often subsidised by CCP scholarships.

It is also alleged in the report that Chinese diplomats and CCP-linked operatives have interfered with UK-based Chinese students. Furthermore, they have even influenced China-related academic programmes.

Breitbart London reported that in certain cases, universities have also allegedly closed down research projects following pressure from the Chinese government directly.

Why Surveillance in UK Universities?

The report also warned that such tactics could be designed to shut down debate on issues pertaining to China, including human rights issues in Hong Kong and Tibet, to scrutiny over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

British universities have allegedly also received large sums of money from CCP-linked entities, including the controversial Confucius Institutes. According to Breitbart London, some UK universities have also been accused of collaborating with Chinese researchers on weapons-related projects, prompting MI6 to investigate hundreds of British academics.

