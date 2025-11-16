Advertisement
'Are We Ready?' Michelle Obama Questions America’s Acceptance Of Woman President

Nov 16, 2025
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has suggested that the United States may not yet be ready for a woman to occupy the presidency. Her comments come in the wake of unsuccessful bids by former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Speaking at an event and promoting her new book, Obama said, “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready. We’ve got a lot of growing up to do, and there are still many men who do not feel they can be led by a woman.” She added that insufficient opportunities have been created for women to assume the nation’s highest office.

Michelle Obama remains a prominent figure within the Democratic Party, prompting periodic speculation about a potential White House run. However, she has repeatedly dismissed such suggestions, stating in 2016, ahead of the Trump-Clinton race, “I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it.” Similar rumours resurfaced during the 2024 presidential election, which featured a contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

During that election cycle, Obama campaigned actively for Kamala Harris, who had emerged as the Democratic front-runner amid voter dissatisfaction with President Biden. At a rally in Michigan, she warned against re-electing Trump, emphasising the risks to women’s health and rights. “Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us and has shown deep contempt for us. A vote for him is a vote against our health and our worth,” she said.

