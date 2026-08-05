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Armed man arrested outside Trump golf club days before major RNC fundraiser

A California man was arrested outside Trump National Golf Club before a major RNC fundraiser. Authorities found firearms, ammunition, and body armor during the investigation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Armed man arrested outside Trump golf club days before major RNC fundraiser
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. US President Donald Trump.

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Armed man arrested outside Trump golf club days before major RNC fundraiser
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