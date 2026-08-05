/Armed man arrested outside Trump golf club days before major RNC fundraiser

Federal agents arrested a California man after he was seen photographing and recording security arrangements outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. The arrest came just days before President Donald Trump was scheduled to attend a major Republican National Committee fundraising event in California. Authorities later recovered weapons and other items from the suspect's home during a search.
The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, California. According to investigators, plainclothes federal agents spotted him on Sunday taking photos and videos around the golf club property.
Law enforcement officers approached and detained Taele. During the arrest, officers found a loaded 16-round magazine in his pocket. A loaded handgun was also recovered from his vehicle.
The incident led to a joint investigation involving the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the US Secret Service, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Taele's residence in Downey. During the search, authorities recovered several weapons and related items.
According to investigators, officers seized:
"This is an active investigation," said US Attorney Bill Essayli in a statement on X, confirming that federal prosecutors are reviewing evidence alongside the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Taele has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition. Authorities said he is also facing separate charges connected to a robbery case.
He pleaded not guilty to the weapons charges and was ordered held on $250,000 bail.
The US Secret Service is continuing to assess whether Taele posed a direct threat to President Trump. However, federal officials said there is currently no evidence of an active plot against the President.
Trump was traveling to California aboard Air Force One when news of the arrest became public. He remains scheduled to attend the Republican National Committee dinner as planned.
Sheriff's officials said there is no active threat to the local community. They added that the quick response by federal and local agencies helped prevent any potential security concerns from escalating.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue reviewing the evidence collected during the arrest and subsequent searches.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.