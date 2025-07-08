While scenes of scuffle or brawl are common among people, when it happens in Parliament or any elected house, it makes more noise. Such scenes have also came from India and other parts of the world. Just like Delhi's MCD which witnessed fiery clash between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, a heated parliamentary session in Armenia spiraled into chaos on Monday after a physical altercation broke out between lawmakers, forcing Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan to suspend proceedings. The scuffle erupted as political tensions in the country continue to rise over allegations of an attempted coup involving several opposition figures.

The incident began when opposition MP Artur Sargsyan (also referred to as Sarkisyan), representing the "Armenia" faction, tried to leave the chamber following a speech in which he sharply criticized the government. Sargsyan, who is facing charges related to an alleged plot to overthrow the government, called Armenia “a bastion of dictatorship,” accusing the administration of predetermining all outcomes.

According to opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan, Sargsyan was attacked from behind by Vahe Galumyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party. Vardanyan claimed that ruling party MPs began shouting from their seats and physically assaulted Sargsyan, also using offensive language during the melee.

This's a video of a #fight btw pro-govt & opposition MPs in the #Armenia|n parliament. A MP from the ruling team, which zealously advocates reconciliation with #Turkey, suddenly called his opponent the Turk's son. They should decide whether this's a swear word or a compliment. pic.twitter.com/j5HOAM0DdX — Karina Karapetyan (@KarinaKarapety8) July 8, 2025

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of parliamentary security staff rushing into the chamber to break up the brawl involving lawmakers, aides, and other parliamentary personnel.

The confrontation occurred during a tense debate over a motion to strip Sargsyan of his parliamentary immunity. Armenian authorities have accused him of participating in a plan to seize power — an accusation he denies. He is one of several opposition figures targeted in a high-profile criminal case. So far, 16 individuals, including Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the "Holy Struggle" movement, have been arrested in connection with the alleged coup plot.

The special session also saw the National Assembly vote to revoke immunity for two other senior opposition lawmakers: Seyran Ohanyan, head of the "Armenia" faction and a former defence minister, and Artsvik Minasyan, the faction’s secretary. Both now face potential criminal proceedings, although no motions for their detention were introduced. A final decision on whether to detain Sargsyan was still pending as of the adjournment.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has been intensifying its crackdown on political opponents. In a social media post on Monday, Pashinyan vowed to "liberate" the Armenian Apostolic Church from what he described as its "anti-Christian, adulterous, anti-national, anti-state" leadership — a comment widely seen as part of the broader crackdown.

The brawl in Parliament highlights the growing polarization and unrest in Armenia’s political landscape, with opposition voices increasingly under legal and political pressure.