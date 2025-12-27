Rabindranath Tagore said art has no religion; it's the expression of the human heart. But in Muhammad Yunus's "New Bangladesh," art has become a crime! While radicals run riot, artists are hunted down like criminals in a nation where fundamentalism has crushed creativity.

Faridpur, 120km from Dhaka, a school anniversary concert featuring rockstar James turned into a war zone! Before James could even take the stage, radicals stormed in, pelting stones and hurling chairs at students and organizers. Over 20 people were injured. Panic erupted as terrified crowds fled for their lives. James and his band were evacuated under security cover. The concert was cancelled.

Meet the victim: 61-year-old Farooq Mahfuz Anam James – Bangladesh's legendary rockstar, lead singer of 'Nagar Baul,' who sang hits in Bollywood films like 'Gangster,' 'Woh Lamhe,' and 'Life in a Metro.' His crime? Being a Bangladeshi artist who dared to perform in his own country!

But here's the sickening double standard that exposes Yunus's regime:

Just 12 days earlier, on December 15, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam performed peacefully in Dhaka* with thousands cheering – NO violence, NO radicals, NO disruption! This happened even as Bangladesh burned after radical student leader Usman Hadi was shot on December 12, creating nationwide chaos.

Why was Atif safe while James was attacked?

Because Atif is Pakistani, and Jamaat-e-Islami's fundamentalists survive on Pakistani money! Because Bollywood banned Atif, making him their hero! Because James works with Bollywood, making him their enemy! Bangladesh's system hasn't just tilted toward radicalism – it's become radicalism itself!

And it gets worse – madrassas are now BOMB FACTORIES!

A massive explosion ripped through a madrassa building in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Walls were blown apart. Four people, including a teacher's family, a woman and children, were injured. When police investigated, they found chemicals and bomb-making materials inside the madrassa!

The place meant for education was manufacturing explosives! These bombs target Hindus, artists, and cultural institutions – spreading terror across Bangladesh. But Yunus, Jamaat-e-Islami's beloved puppet, has shut his eyes tight to this horror.

Yunus's only agenda? Anti-India propaganda! While Pakistani singers get VIP treatment, Bangladeshi artists are beaten. While madrassas manufacture bombs, art is criminalized. Tagore's Bangladesh, where art transcended religion, is dead. Welcome to Yunus's Bangladesh, where radicalism trumps everything, even humanity itself!