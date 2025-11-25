'Arunachal Pradesh Is Inalienable Part Of India': India Tells China On Shanghai Detention

India on Tuesday responded to China’s remarks on the detention of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh in Shanghai, stating that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, a fact that is self-evident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 10:35 PM IST | Source: Bureau