As America’s trust in Pakistan fails, Islamabad rushes to secure Iran peace deal

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic mediation efforts between Iran and the United States to get a deal between the two nations. With its Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi in Tehran for the second time this week, and Army Chief General Asim Munir expected to arrive on Thursday for further high-level consultations. Pakistani Minister Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Interior Minister, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Iranian state media ISNA and Tasnim News, the discussions focused on the latest regional developments and the status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, including progress toward agreements and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The Iranian agency said that Munir is set to arrive in Tehran today as part of continuing talks and consultations with Tehran officials, through mediation between Tehran and Washington.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visits come as Pakistan continues to serve as a key intermediary, facilitating the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington.

Also Read: 'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump-Netanyahu phone call turns tense over paused Iran strikes

Iran reviews US proposal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted by state-run Nour News as saying Iran has received the latest US proposals and is currently reviewing them.

Tehran has stated that the American views were delivered through Pakistani channels, with multiple rounds of communication conducted based on Iran’s original 14-point framework.

Washington’s declining trust in Islamabad

The intensified Pakistani engagement follows stern warnings from the US administration. Pakistan’s role as mediator has faced growing skepticism in Washington.

US officials and lawmakers have expressed declining trust in Islamabad’s neutrality, citing reports that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airbases for protection during recent tensions.

Earlier US Senator Lindsey Graham sharply criticized the arrangement, stating, “I don’t trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate.”

Despite these concerns, the Trump administration has so far continued to utilize Pakistani channels for indirect talks.

Also Read: Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, lacks necessary credibility, says Iranian MP

Iran deal Pak's way to secure funding?

Amid all the mediation efforts Pakistan continues to grapple with severe economic challenges and foreign debt exceeding $100 billion, according to an Israeli media report, Islamabad is keen for a peace deal between Iran and US to secure funds from Iran.

Citing sources, Israel’s Channel 14 (C14) reported that Tehran and Islamabad have reached an understanding under which Pakistan would assist Iran in securing a favourable agreement with the United States. In return, Iran would help Pakistan ease its crippling debt burden using anticipated funds from sanctions relief following a final deal.

US-Iran deal ‘right on borderline’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that the situation with Iran is “right on the borderline.”

“If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go. We have to get the right answers; it would have to be a complete 100% good answer,” Trump said.

Earlier, US President Donald J. Trump announced on Monday that he has agreed to postpone a scheduled American military operation against Iran following urgent appeals from major Gulf leaders who are pressing for a diplomatic solution.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump revealed that he was contacted by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Gulf leaders urged him to delay the strikes, originally planned for Tuesday, to allow ongoing negotiations a chance to produce a comprehensive deal.

The US has made it clear that any agreement must include ironclad assurances on Iran’s nuclear program.

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, delivered an even sharper message on Fox News, framing the situation as a clear ultimatum: “Iran has a choice to make, they can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the United States, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history. That’s the choice they face.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad has ramped up its diplomatic efforts, to prevent renewed conflict in West Asia, as the region remains on edge.







