As Bangladesh Burns, Indian Army Goes On Alert And Picks Up The Phone

New Delhi: India is keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, which is in the grip of violence and political unrest. Senior military channels between New Delhi and Dhaka are now active, with the two countries’ army chiefs speaking directly to assess ground realities and prevent any further deterioration along the border.

As reported, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart General Waker-Uz-Zaman. The communication focussed on maintaining calm, ensuring stability on both sides of the border and preventing the crisis from spilling over.

Reports suggest that the Bangladeshi Army chief has assured India that all Indian establishments and assets inside Bangladesh remain fully secure. He also conveyed that, despite the tense atmosphere, Bangladesh’s security forces are committed to maintaining law and order.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Violence Erupted

The situation in Bangladesh worsened after the death of Sharif Usman Hadi, a radical anti-India activist who had emerged as a prominent face of the July uprising. He was shot at in Dhaka and later flown to Singapore for treatment, where he died on Thursday (December 18).

Over time, he had become a symbol for protesters opposing the interim government. Following the news of his death, violence erupted in several parts of the country. In Dhaka, the offices of two of Bangladesh’s prominent newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, were set on fire. The office of the left-leaning cultural organisation Udichi Shilpigoshthi was also vandalised. Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported from multiple areas, deepening the sense of instability.

In a particularly tragic incident early Saturday (December 20) morning, a house belonging to a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was set ablaze in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila (a local administrative division in Bangladesh). The fire claimed the life of the leader’s seven-year-old daughter.

Growing Concern Over Attacks

The unfolding violence has had a visible impact on India-Bangladesh relations. Since the interim government led by Yunus assumed power, India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, especially the Hindu community.

On Thursday, a Hindu youth was beaten to death after being accused of blasphemy. His body was later tied to a tree and set on fire. Subsequent details have revealed that the blasphemy allegation was false. The youth had been taken into police custody, after which he was reportedly handed over to a mob.

These incidents have heightened anxiety in New Delhi, with Indian authorities monitoring the safety of minorities as well as Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

India summons Bangladesh’s High Commissioner

Against this backdrop, India recently summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India Mohammad Riaz Hamidullah to lodge a strong diplomatic protest. During the meeting in New Delhi, India expressed serious concern over threats received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and strongly objected to anti-India statements made by Bangladeshi leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that India supports peace and stability in Bangladesh. At the same time, it has made it clear that ensuring the safety of Indian missions, Indian citizens and vulnerable communities is the responsibility of Bangladesh’s interim government.

With violence continuing on the streets and emotions running high, the direct line between the two armies has emerged as a crucial channel to prevent further escalation and keep the situation from slipping out of control.