H-1B VISA

As Controversy Over Foreign Hiring Rages On, Which U.S. Companies Are Snagging The Most H-1B Visas? Here’s The Full List

The H-1B visa remains controversial in the United States, as critics argue it allows companies to hire foreign workers at the expense of American jobs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Representative image (Reuters)

Washington, D.C.: Debate around the H-1B visa in the United States continues to intensify. Supporters of President Donald Trump have repeatedly called for its abolition. Despite this, American companies remain heavily reliant on foreign workers. Across industries, from technology to finance, American firms hire international talent, which also includes thousands of Indian professionals, through the H-1B programme every year.

A Newsweek analysis highlights the growing trend of hiring via H-1B visas. Consulting firms, tech giants and financial service providers top the list in terms of foreign worker recruitment. The data emerges amid heated controversy over the visa’s impact.

Each year, 65,000 regular H-1B visas are issued, along with 20,000 additional visas for foreign students who have completed master’s degrees in the United States.

Top Companies By H-1B Visa Issuance

Amazon leads in hiring foreign workers through H-1B visas, followed by JPMorgan Chase. Microsoft, Apple and Meta also feature among the top employers.

Other notable companies include Cisco Systems, TCS, Visa Technology & Operations, Amazon Web Services and General Motors. The numbers include visa renewals, which occur every three years.

  • Amazon: 10,044 visas (up 787 from last year)
  • JPMorgan Chase: 2,440 visas (up 721)
  • Microsoft: 5,189 visas (up 464)
  • Apple: 4,202 visas (up 329)
  • Meta platforms: 5,123 visas (up 279)
  • Cisco Systems: 1,570 visas (up 238)
  • TCS: 5,509 visas (up 229)
  • Visa Technology & Operations: 466 visas (up 131)
  • Amazon Web Services: 2,347 visas (up 131)
  • General Motors: 574 visas (up 106)

Experts caution that these figures may be misleading, as they include visa extensions and lottery exemptions. Still, the data highlights a consistent pattern: U.S. companies continue to depend on international talent for specialised roles.

