As COVID-19 cases surge in US, President Donald Trump blames 'Black Lives Matter' protests

The United States President Donald Trump has once again targeted the Black Lives Matter protest this time blaming them for the rising number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases. The US on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections and according to the President, COVID-19 cases started to rise after the demonstrations.

In an address to media on Wednesday, Trump had suggested that young people participating in the protest calling out police brutality and racism are the cause for the increase in coronavirus cases.

“There are likely a number of causes for the spike in infections. Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations which you know very well about. Which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide and a substantial increase in travel,” he said.

He added that "increased gathering on holidays such as Memorial Day, as well as young people closely congregating at bars and probably other places, maybe beaches, four or five listed places likely also contributed".

Though he claimed there are other reasons as well such as Mexico, the Metro newspaper reported.

"Sharing a 2,000 mile border with Mexico, as we know very well, and cases are surging in Mexico unfortunately... It's a big problem for Mexico," he said.

The Black Lives Matter protests which jolted the nation and made global headlines was triggered by the death of George Floyd under police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.