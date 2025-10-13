As Israel Awaits Return OF Hostages And Gaza Holds Its Breath, India Lands In Egypt For Historic Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit

Cairo (Egypt): Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Cairo on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special representative to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh."

Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh. pic.twitter.com/DnN0yGJcEs — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) October 12, 2025

The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is an international effort to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Leaders from more than 20 countries will convene in Egypt on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at restoring peace and stability.

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will chair the meeting, officially titled the "Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit", according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The Egyptian presidency said, "The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability. This summit comes in light of US President Trump's vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world."

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday following three days of intensive negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States, according to Xinhua.

The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis and northern Gaza, the opening of five crossings for aid and the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source said on Friday that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen mid-next week, allowing limited movement of people, though operational details have not so far been announced.

More than two years of Israeli military operations have devastated Gaza, killing over 67,000 people and triggering famine, Gaza health authorities report via Xinhua.

As diplomatic efforts intensified, thousands gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square on Saturday. Families of captives waited to welcome their loved ones, creating an emotional scene of gratitude and solidarity.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff described the evening as "a powerful night", thanking US President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their roles in achieving the ceasefire and hostage deal.

"I dreamed of this night for a long time. This is the most powerful sight," Witkoff said, estimating more than 100,000 people had gathered.

He added, "Hearts beating as one, gathered here in Tel Aviv for peace, for unity and for hope in this sacred place we call Hostages Square. I only wish the President was here."

He praised Kushner, saying, "This moment was made possible through the tireless dedication of leaders who would not rest until the world saw what could be achieved. One of them is standing right here with me, Jared Kushner."

He also expressed "a debt of deep gratitude" to Trump, calling him "a man who is a humanitarian through and through, with an indomitable spirit, who once again proved that bold leadership and moral clarity can reshape history and change the world".

The crowd chanted "Thank you, Trump" and booed when Netanyahu’s name was promoted, The Times of Israel reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt on Monday to show support for the ceasefire agreement and to consult with partners on the next steps in implementing the peace plan, CNN reported.

Macron’s visit comes as world leaders rally to end the conflict and lay the groundwork for long-term peace. US President Trump will host a summit in Egypt on Monday as well, finalising key elements of the agreement.

This visit and summit mark a historic moment for the region. India’s special representative Kirti Vardhan Singh’s presence signals New Delhi’s active engagement in global peace efforts and its commitment to supporting initiatives that bring stability to the Middle East.