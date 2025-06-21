In the modern age, wars have multiple dimensions — cyber warfare is one part of it, and drone battles are another. Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, Iranian drones also joined the fight, after previously, mostly Israeli drones were seen carrying out strikes on Iranian targets.

In a significant escalation, Iranian drones recently struck the Israeli city of Beit She’an, leaving one building destroyed. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Iran's drone force deployed against Israel:

According to reports, Israel's Iron Dome intercepted several incoming drones mid-air, but some successfully reached their targets.

Footage released by Iran shows drones taking off from Iranian drone bases at night, heading toward Israel. Iran claimed that the latest strikes involved both missiles and drones.

Shahed-136, Arash-2 Drones Deployed

Among the drones shown in the footage was the Shahed-136, a drone that was also previously used by Russia against Ukraine. However, Iran unveiled its newest drone, the Arash-2.

The Arash-2 drone, also known as Kian-2, made its combat debut in this conflict.

How Do Iranian Drones Reach Israel?

Tehran and Tel Aviv are about 2,000 km apart, and Israel's Heron TP drones have a range of only 1,000 km. This raises questions about how Israeli drones can strike Iran's capital city. It is believed that Israel may be using American airbases near Iran to launch its drone strikes. Iran, however, cannot do the same. So, how do Iranian drones travel so far?

Satellite imagery reveals that Iran's Dezful airport — situated on Iran's western border — is not just a civilian airport but also reportedly a drone base. Located about 1,500 km from Israel, this base allows Iran to launch Arash-2 drone strikes deep into Israeli territory.

Arash-2 Drone: Specifications and Capabilities

The Arash-2 drone is making its combat debut after being tested in 2019. Measuring 4.5 meters in length and flying at 400 km/h, this drone can carry up to 250 kg of explosives and strike targets up to 2,000 km away, putting cities like Tel Aviv within its range.

Turning Point in Drone Warfare

In the early days of the war, Iran appeared to be on the back foot as Israeli missiles and drones successfully hit Iranian targets. But with the deployment of its most advanced drone, Iran seems determined to shift the balance of power.