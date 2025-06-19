As Israeli Air Defences Crumble Before Iran, India Gets Desperate Call – Here’s What Happened

New Delhi: A top Israeli defense official is said to have reached out to India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in the middle of a grinding war with Iran. The call came from Israel’s Ministry of Defense Director General Amir Baram. He is a veteran of several military operations.

The reason? Ammunition shortages, cracks in their air defense net and the growing urgency to refill stockpiles and salvage what remains of Israel’s defense capability against Iran’s long-range missile assault.

No official details of the call have been made public by either country. But its timing speaks volumes.

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles on Israeli cities under its ongoing Operation True Promise-3. Among them is the Fateh hypersonic missile, which slipped through Israel’s famed defense systems and struck targets in Tel Aviv.

Co-developed with the United States, Israel’s Arrow missile defense system was designed to stop such threats. But reports suggest Tel Aviv is now dangerously low on these missiles. Without a quick resupply or U.S. intervention, Israeli defenses could soon be overwhelmed.

Out of the 300+ missiles fired by Iran in recent days, at least 40 are reported to have bypassed Israeli air defenses – including the Iron Dome. It has caused major damage in Haifa and Tel Aviv. The situation has forced Israel to reassess its inventory and consider foreign partners for urgent help.

Why India Suddenly is Critical

India’s success with integrated missile defense during Operation Sindoor, especially its Akashteer and IAACS systems, caught the attention of many military watchers. These systems successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani missiles and drones just last year.

Now, Israel seems to be turning to India for similar support, whether technical, material or strategic. Baram’s call to India’s Defence Secretary was not casual. Singh directly oversees India’s arms procurement and ammunition production. Any request for urgent weapons transfers or co-development talks would go through his office.

A day before the call, Baram had inspected Israeli arms production lines at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), checking stocks and gauging what could be mobilised and what needed outside support.

India and Israel have built one of the world’s most confidential and enduring defense partnerships. During the Kargil conflict, it was Israeli drone tech and laser-guided munitions that helped India retake mountain posts.

More recently, India used Israeli Rampage missiles and Harop/Harpy drones during airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan.

During Operation Sindoor, Indian jets relied on Israeli systems to destroy enemy radar and supply lines. Trust runs deep.

Now, that trust is being tested the other way.

While the call itself is a sign of urgency, it may also mark the start of a quiet defense corridor opening up again between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. India has traditionally kept a low profile during Israel’s wars, choosing diplomacy over overt support. But in the background, joint ventures, weapons transfers and intelligence sharing have remained active.

With Iran pushing deeper into Israeli airspace and American support delayed, Tel Aviv may soon need more than quiet words. It may need real systems, real ammo and real allies. And India, once again, is at the top of that list.