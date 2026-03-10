As Middle East tensions soar, is Iran activating sleeper cells outside country? Report says...

The United States has reportedly intercepted "encrypted communications" that are believed to have originated in Iran. This report comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East that soured after former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a US-Israel joint military strike on February 28.

Meanwhile, the encrypted communication has raised concerns that the signal may serve as an "operational trigger" for sleeper cells outside the country, ABC News reported.

According to a federal alert cited by ABC News, the transmission was relayed across several countries shortly after Ali Khamenei's death.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ABC further reported, citing the alert, that the transmission was encoded and appeared to have been destined for recipients who have the decryption key to it. It added that the exact contents of the transmission could not be determined currently.

The alert also said that there is "no operational threat tied to a specific location."

Middle East tensions

This development comes as US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the military operation in Iran would be over "very soon", however, he did not go into the details of the timeline.

The US President made the remarks during a press conference in Florida. According to ANI, when asked by a reporter about his previous remarks of calling Iran an excursion and when the military operation would end.

Trump said, "Very soon. Look everything they have is gone including their leadership. In fact their two levels of leadership and even actually as it turns out more than that, but two levels of leadership are gone. Most people have never even heard about the leaders that they're talking about. So it's obviously been very, very powerful, very effective."

Meanwhile, earlier, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named Iran's Supreme Leader.

On the other hand, the United States has struck more than 5,000 targets across Iran in the first ten days of a sweeping military campaign aimed at dismantling the country’s security infrastructure, according to details released by US Central Command, IANS reported.

The ‘Operation Epic Fury’ began at 1:15 am on February 28, 2026, and involves a wide range of American air, naval, and missile systems targeting Iranian military capabilities across the country. US Central Command said the campaign was launched at the direction of the US President, with forces tasked to strike sites linked to the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and locations that pose an imminent threat.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- $5.6 billion in two days: Why Iran war is becoming an expensive conflict for US | Explained