As missiles fly over Iran, why is China staying silent? Beijing’s high-stakes balancing act between Tehran and Washington explained

New Delhi: Joint strikes by the United States and Israel are pounding targets inside Iran. Tehran is firing back. Missiles are in the air, and military sites are under pressure. As the war intensifies, the world is watching not only the scale of the fighting but also the positions countries are choosing to take.

Every statement is being examined. Every military move is being noted. Countries known to share close ties with Iran are under scrutiny. China tops that list. Beijing has described the Israeli and American attacks on Iran as “against the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter”.

In an official statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said, “The attack on and assassination of Iran’s supreme leader (Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei) is a serious violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security. It violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic norms governing international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this.”

Called for calm, the country said, “We urge an immediate halt to military actions and call on all parties to prevent further escalation of tensions. We also appeal for the preservation of peace and stability in the Middle East and the wider world.”

The words stopped short of directly targeting either Israel or the United States with harsher language. That tone has triggered debate in diplomatic circles.

Echoes of last year

This is not the first time Beijing has responded to such a crisis. In June last year, when tensions flared in a similar way, it said in its first reaction that Israel had “crossed a red line”.

On June 14, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) issued a statement condemning Israeli strikes on Iran. A day later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. He described the attack as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. China strongly condemned the targeting of Iranian officials and the deaths of civilians.

The earlier statement said, “Israel’s actions violate the rules of the United Nations and the basic principles of international relations. In particular, Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is extremely dangerous and could have serious consequences.”

Even then, observers had asked why China’s response was measured despite its strategic partnership with Tehran.

Why Beijing is cautious

Analysts say that China has consistently avoided direct military backing for Iran. During the 12-day war with Israel in 2025, Beijing did not provide Tehran with military support or major financial relief.

Two broad factors are often cited behind China’s reluctance to openly side with Iran militarily and economically. First, it does not want Iran to become a nuclear-armed state. Before the 2015 nuclear deal, Beijing supported United Nations-led sanctions on Iran.

China has repeatedly stated that it opposes nuclear weapons development by Tehran. Officials in Beijing fear that an Iranian bomb could ignite a regional war. Such a conflict could disrupt shipping routes in the Gulf. China depends heavily on oil imports from the region, and its economic stakes are high.

There are also wider security concerns. If Iran were to acquire nuclear weapons, rivals such as Japan, South Korea and Australia might accelerate their own nuclear debates. That prospect would create strategic pressure for Beijing.

At the same time, China maintains that as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran has the right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy.

Second, Beijing appears keen to manage its broader relationship with Washington. China does not want to see a pro-Western government emerge in Tehran. A weakened Iranian leadership could also deepen its dependence on China. That dynamic offers leverage. Beijing seeks to avoid a direct clash with the United States. Stability in US-China ties appears to be a priority.

In early February, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation. Their siscussions covered Iran, Taiwan and trade. A possible visit by Trump to China in April is being discussed in diplomatic circles. Some observers believe Beijing may adopt a softer posture on Iran in order to safeguard its core interests in areas such as Taiwan and trade.

A complex foreign policy balance

Scholars in New Delhi say China’s foreign policy decisions have grown more complex in recent years. They argue that Beijing operates within a single-party system where strategic calculations are layered and long term.

China stresses dialogue, sovereignty and stability. Questions are over whether principles alone can resolve escalating crises.

For decades, China has described itself as a supporter of a multipolar world order and has consistently called for a different international structure. In periods of heightened tension, however, its visible engagement tends to stay limited. The situation involving Iran shows this pattern, where China’s economic interests are significant but its direct political involvement is measured and cautious.

Deep ties, careful distance

Iran’s sanctions-hit economy relies heavily on China. In 2025, Beijing purchased the largest share of Iran’s exported oil. Discounted prices have benefited Chinese buyers. The arrangement has not been one-sided.

Beijing has also worked to prevent Iran’s diplomatic isolation. It backed Tehran’s entry into BRICS and the SCO. In 2021, the two countries signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement.

Analysts say China has supplied components and fuel linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme and has supported related technology development. Missile systems fall under broader non-proliferation concerns.

Despite these connections, China’s posture in the ongoing war is cautious. Economic and diplomatic cooperation with Iran continues, but there has been no open military backing from Beijing. At the same time, China appears intent on avoiding any direct confrontation with Washington as the war progresses.

As the strikes continue and the region holds its breath, Beijing’s careful language reveals a strategy influenced by calculation. China stands close to Iran in trade and diplomacy but stands back from the battlefield.