As 'New START' nears its expiry, last nuclear brake is failing; is world headed back to an arms race?

New Delhi: The global nuclear order is heading toward an uncertain moment. In February 2026, the last remaining nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia is set to expire. Known as the New START treaty, this agreement has for years acted as a fragile guardrail against unchecked nuclear expansion.

At the same time, several countries are expanding their nuclear stockpiles. Others, which do not possess nuclear weapons, are exploring ways to acquire them. These developments raise a serious concern. Is the global effort to reduce nuclear weapons slowing down or stopping altogether?

How the nuclear arms race began

The race for nuclear weapons began during the Second World War. Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom were all working toward building an atomic bomb. The Washington, London and Canada joined forces to achieve this goal before Germany. This secret effort became known as the Manhattan Project.

The project succeeded in developing the atomic bomb in Los Alamos. The United States is the only country to have used nuclear weapons in war. Information about the Manhattan Project eventually reached the Soviet Union through espionage. Soon after, the Soviet Union began its own nuclear programme and conducted its first test in 1949 in Kazakhstan, then part of its territory.

This led to a nuclear arms race between the two superpowers. Both sides gradually realised that avoiding nuclear war was essential. Discussions on controlling these weapons began, though meaningful action took years.

Early attempts at control

By the late 1960s and early 1970s, the United States and the Soviet Union started negotiations to limit strategic weapons such as intercontinental missiles. These talks led to SALT I in 1971 and SALT II in 1979.

SALT I placed the first limits on the number of nuclear missiles. Not all strategic weapons were included. SALT II faced difficulties after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which led the United States to withhold formal approval. Despite this, both sides largely followed its terms.

A major breakthrough came in 1987 with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty. Under this agreement, both sides agreed to eliminate nuclear missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. Verification measures were also put in place. The treaty pointed to a shared desire to move toward a world with fewer nuclear weapons.

Later disputes emerged over alleged violations. Accusations and denials followed. The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019. Russia later stepped away from its commitments as well.

Who has nuclear weapons today

Today, nine countries have nuclear weapons. Together, they hold roughly 13,000 warheads. Russia has around 4,000. The United States holds about 3,700. Other nuclear-armed countries include India, Pakistan, North Korea, France and the United Kingdom. Israel neither confirms nor denies having nuclear weapons, though estimates suggest it may have around 90.

During the 1960s, more countries began joining the nuclear club. This raised fears that nuclear war could destroy the world. The Cuban Missile Crisis brought those fears close to reality, before diplomacy defused the situation.

The role of the NPT

In 1970, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty came into force. Under this agreement, countries with nuclear weapons committed to reducing their arsenals. Nations without nuclear weapons agreed not to develop them. In return, they were promised access to peaceful nuclear technology.

This arrangement helped reduce global stockpiles from about 70,000 warheads during the Cold War to around 13,000 today. Monitoring these weapons has always been difficult. Still, the treaty slowed the spread of nuclear arms.

A total of 191 countries have signed the NPT. India, Pakistan and Israel are outside it. North Korea joined and later withdrew. Sanctions and restrictions were imposed on some countries to limit access to sensitive technologies.

Over time, trust weakened, promises felt broken and political will faded. But the treaty largely achieved its core goal. Far fewer countries acquired nuclear weapons than once feared.

What 'New START' changed

New START was designed to limit the most destructive nuclear weapons held by the United States and Russia. Negotiations began in 2009, and the treaty came into force in 2011.

Under its terms, deployed nuclear warheads were capped at 1,550 per country. Just as important, the treaty introduced transparency. Both sides exchanged data twice a year. Inspections were allowed at nuclear sites up to 18 times annually.

Problems emerged after the COVID pandemic disrupted inspections. Tensions grew following the war in Ukraine. Inspections were halted, and accusations of violations followed.

The treaty was already extended once in 2021. That option is no longer available. When it expires in February 2026, no replacement is ready.

What happens after expiry

With the end of New START, the global arms control system stands on shaky ground. No binding rules would be in place to limit US and Russian nuclear forces. Sudden expansion may not happen immediately. But the absence of rules would remove restraint.

Creating a new agreement would take years. A broader treaty involving other nuclear powers appears even less likely. China sees no reason to join, citing its smaller arsenal. India would point to Pakistan. Pakistan would respond in kind. Consensus looks distant.

The collapse of nuclear diplomacy has already damaged trust. The breakdown of talks with Iran after attacks on its nuclear sites added to this erosion. Nuclear threats during the Ukraine war deepened fears among non-nuclear states.

Many countries now question whether security guarantees still hold. Some may reconsider their long-standing decision not to pursue nuclear weapons.

A dangerous moment

As the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty approaches its end, uncertainty grows. Allies feel less assured, and rivals feel less constrained. The belief that nuclear weapons guarantee security is gaining strength once again.

The risk may not be immediate. The danger lies in what follows. A world without limits, inspections and trust. A world drifting closer to the shadows of the Cold War. This time, luck may not be enough.