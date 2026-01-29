As others shut doors, Spain is granting legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants – here’s why

New Delhi: Madrid’s latest migration move is being read across Europe as a statement of intent. At a time when borders are hardening elsewhere, Spain has decided to bring roughly 500,000 undocumented migrants out of the shadows and into the formal system. It argues that their presence strengthens the economy and helps hold together an ageing society.

Spain’s informal economy, where thousands of migrants keep farms running, packages moving and services afloat while waiting years for legal recognition. The government’s new regularisation scheme aims to change that reality by allowing beneficiaries to work legally in any sector and in any part of the country.

Officials have described the number of half a million as an estimate, while stressing that the policy is about recognising people who are already contributing to Spanish society and restoring their dignity through legal status.

The political logic behind the move is tied to Spain’s demographic pressures. With birth rates low and the population ageing, the government has repeatedly argued that migration is essential to filling labour shortages and sustaining pensions and social services. Bringing undocumented workers into the formal economy is expected to increase tax revenues and social security contributions. It is expected to ease long-term strain on the welfare system.

Civil society groups working with migrants have welcomed the announcement, describing it as a humane and practical response in a global climate where hostility towards migrants is increasingly normalised. They see Spain’s approach as a signal that migration can be managed through inclusion rather than fear and that recognising existing residents makes more sense than pushing them deeper into illegality.

Legalisation is not just about paperwork. It allows people to work without fear, pay taxes and contribute to social security, which in turn supports a pension system under pressure from a shrinking workforce.

For years, many migrants have survived by selling goods on the streets, exposed to exploitation and constant police pressure. Legal status allows people to participate in the society instead of being trapped in informal work that benefits everyone except the worker.

Under the new measure, eligibility will apply to people who have lived in Spain for at least five months and who applied for international protection before the end of December 2025. Children already living in Spain with eligible applicants will also be included. The application window is set to open in April and close in June, giving thousands a narrow but important opportunity to regularise their status.

The government has chosen to enact the policy through a decree, avoiding a parliamentary vote where it could have faced fierce resistance. Conservative and far-right parties have attacked the decision online, warning of pressure on public services and claiming it could encourage further migration.

The timing of the move also coincides with a notable drop in irregular arrivals. Spain recorded a fall of more than 40 percent in undocumented migration last year, largely due to cooperation agreements with Morocco and West African countries aimed at improving border security and coordination.

For now, Spain is presenting its decision as a pragmatic investment in people who are already part of the country’s economic and social fabric. For hundreds of thousands living in legal limbo, it represents something more immediate. It is giving them a chance to step out of the shadows and finally belong.