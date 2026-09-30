/As Piyush Goyal lands in US, Modi and Trump hold talks: Is a massive trade breakthrough next?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Wednesday (September 30). The two leaders talked about trade, defence, energy and critical technologies. They exchanged views on regional and international developments, including efforts to promote peace and security around the world.
India and the United States are continuing negotiations on a trade agreement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is also in the United States this week for talks with American officials and business leaders. His visit runs from September 29 to October 5. The talks are aimed at advancing an interim trade deal and working towards a broader bilateral trade agreement.
Modi later said that the conversation with Trump was productive. He said that the two leaders reviewed cooperation across several areas and agreed to stay contact.
In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to remain in close touch to take forward our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."
He also said the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues. Their conversation included efforts aimed at promoting peace and security across th globe.
Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2026
We also exchanged…
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to taking the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward. It said they agreed to maintain close contact to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries.
"Both leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the PMO said.
The phone call took place while Indian and US officials are working on trade negotiations. Goyal reached the United States on September 29 and is scheduled to be there until October 5. He is holding talks with American officials and business representatives as India seeks progress on an interim trade agreement.
According to Reuters, the two sides are still working through differences as they seek an agreement that both governments can accept. Recent US tariff measures related to India's purchases of Russian oil have added another issue to the talks.
The Modi-Trump talks therefore came during an active phase of India-US trade negotiations. The two leaders also discussed defence and energy cooperation, areas that have become important parts of the bilateral relationship.
Technology was another part of the conversation. The PMO referred specifically to critical technologies, while Modi included the sector among the areas where the two countries reviewed cooperation.
India and the United States have been expanding cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology, telecommunications and space. Earlier bilateral initiatives have also sought to increase cooperation between government agencies, universities and private companies in these fields.
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