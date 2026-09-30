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As Piyush Goyal lands in US, Modi and Trump hold talks: Is a massive trade breakthrough next?

India-US trade talks are continuing in Washington, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the United States until October 5. Recent US tariffs related to India's Russian oil purchases have also become part of the trade negotiations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
As Piyush Goyal lands in US, Modi and Trump hold talks: Is a massive trade breakthrough next?
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

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As Piyush Goyal lands in US, Modi and Trump hold talks: Is a massive trade breakthrough next?
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