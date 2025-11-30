As Putin Lands In Delhi In Next Four Days, A Defence Wishlist Awaits – What’s Inside It?

Putin-Modi Meeting: India is preparing for a tightly packed round of defence talks during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 4-5 visit, where New Delhi intends to move forward on two big-ticket priorities: additional S-400 air-defence regiments and the possibility of bringing Moscow’s fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighters into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Putin’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, a forum the two countries routinely turn to when they want to take stock of their long-running “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”.

Officials involved in planning say this year’s agenda leans toward military hardware cooperation and resolving pending delivery issues.

Several projects are set to be reviewed during the meeting, including plans revolving around submarines, helicopter fleets and future fighter aircraft programmes. Among these, the conversation around the S-400 remains particularly significant.

Encouraged by its reliable performance in multiple operations, including the recent Operation Sindoor, India is weighing the procurement of five more regiments of the S-400 system. The remaining units from the earlier order are expected to arrive by 2026-27, and planners believe the country needs a stronger shield as regional threats evolve.

There is also growing curiosity inside defence circles about whether the Sukhoi-57, Russia’s premier fifth-generation fighter jet, could eventually become part of India’s future combat fleet.

Officials have been cautious about timelines, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has already made it clear that the visit is not expected to produce new contracts. The conversations, he said, will centre on broader defence cooperation, ironing out delivery delays and laying the groundwork for technology partnerships over the next decade.

India continues to balance legacy defence ties with its push to diversify suppliers. Supply chain disruptions and Western sanctions have complicated Russia’s timelines, prompting Indian planners to seek a wider range of partnerships while maintaining long-standing links with Moscow.

Even so, Russia remains one of India’s biggest defence partners, the two countries still collaborate on joint production projects, and several co-development ideas are likely to be examined again during the summit.

New Delhi’s neutral approach to the Russia-Ukraine war may also come up during the two leaders’ meeting, particularly its repeated call for dialogue and de-escalation.

Energy trade will be another large part of the conversation because India continues to import substantial volumes of Russian oil and wants clarity on future supply arrangements.

Putin’s upcoming trip highlights how both sides continue to see value in the partnership despite the changing global landscape. The two leaders are expected to use the meeting to reinforce long-term commitments even as they navigate a world where security, energy and technology are all becoming more unpredictable.