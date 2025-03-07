As Russia Pounds Ukraine, US President Trump Threatens Tariffs And Banking Sanctions On Kremlin

As Russia intensified its attack on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump warned that he is considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs against the Kremlin to push for a ceasefire. Russia on Thursday targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a large-scale missile and drone bombardment during the night. The attack came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would enter talks with the US next week to end the 3-year-long war.

Taking to social media, Trump said, "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late."

The US under Trump has been pushing the Russia and Ukraine to sit on the negotiations table and resolve the war at the earliest.

Ukraine faced a “massive missile and drone” assault, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook. Authorities reported at least 10 injuries, including a child.

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grid, crippling electricity generation and disrupting essential heating and water supplies. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of “weaponizing winter” to break civilian morale. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the strikes, calling energy infrastructure a legitimate military target due to its ties to Ukraine’s defense industry.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed its air defenses downed 39 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In response, Ukraine deployed French Mirage-2000 warplanes for the first time since their delivery a month ago, alongside Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to counter the attack.

Ukraine’s air force reported shooting down 34 missiles and 100 drones, while up to 10 missiles failed to reach their targets, and 86 drones disappeared from radars, likely due to electronic warfare jamming.