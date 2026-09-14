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  • /As US diesel prices soar ahead of mid-term elections, Trump orders Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian refineries

As US diesel prices soar ahead of mid-term elections, Trump orders Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian refineries

Ukraine’s drone strikes have disrupted Russian fuel supplies, while the war involving Iran has further reduced diesel exports from major oil-producing regions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
As US diesel prices soar ahead of mid-term elections, Trump orders Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian refineries
Image Credit: U.S. President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House. (File photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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As US diesel prices soar ahead of mid-term elections, Trump orders Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian refineries
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