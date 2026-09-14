/As US diesel prices soar ahead of mid-term elections, Trump orders Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian refineries

Washington: The United States has asked Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries and diesel facilities because the strikes are worsening tight fuel supplies, even as its own military operations in Iran have hit civilian and oil infrastructure and disrupted energy supplies.
US President Donald Trump said this on Sunday (September 13) as diesel prices in the United States crossed $6 per gallon for the first time. The record price comes ahead of the US congressional mid-term elections in November, with high fuel costs making it difficult for households to manage their expenses.
Trump addressed reporters on the sidelines of the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf club in Ireland. He was asked whether he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He said Zelenskyy had to stop attacks on Russian diesel supplies. "Mr Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," he said.
The US president added, "We spoke to Mr Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel, because that's hurting, that's hurting the world."
Ukraine has carried out long-range drone attacks against Russian refineries, oil depots and other energy facilities for several months. Kyiv says Russia's energy industry provides money and supplies for its military operation in Ukraine.
The attacks have reached facilities hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border. The operation has affected fuel supplies in several parts of Russia and contributed to fuel rationing. Moscow suspended diesel exports in July as domestic supply conditions became tighter.
Russia has responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The latest exchange of attacks has again resulted in civilian deaths and damage to buildings and other facilities.
Local officials said two people were killed in Russia's Tatarstan region after overnight drone attacks. Ukrainian authorities also reported Russian drone strikes on the Black Sea port of Odesa, along with a fire near a border crossing with Poland.
According to CBS News, Ukraine's drone strikes has contributed to fuel rationing in Russia, despite Moscow being one of the world's major oil and gas producers. Ukrainian forces have also carried out operations against major Russian online retail platforms.
The fuel market has faced another major disruption from the war involving Iran. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely affected. It is creating problems for the movement of crude oil and refined petroleum products.
An International Energy Agency report published on Friday (September 11) said net exports of diesel and related fuels from Gulf countries in August fell to "just over a quarter" of the levels recorded before the war on Iran began in February.
The IEA said, "Disruptions to Russia's refining system and a near-halt to product exports following intensified Ukrainian attacks have compounded these losses."
The agency said combined net exports from the Gulf and Russia has accounted for nearly 45 per cent of world seaborne trade in those fuel categories in February.
The situation has added to the difficulties faced by countries that depend on imported diesel and other refined fuels. Higher international prices have also fed into transport and production costs.
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