Donald Trump

As US President-elect Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House, Donald Trump makes this big claim

As US President-elect Joe Biden gets ready to take charge as the new president of the US, Donald Trump on Saturday (December 5) reiterated his claim that November 3 US presidential election was stolen from him. Trump made the claim at his first post-poll rally stressing that he would still end up winning.

"We're winning this election," Trump said at the rally in Valdosta, Georgia, adding later that "we will still win it."

"It's rigged. It's a fixed deal," he said of Biden's landmark win.

First Lady Melania Trump also joined Trump at the rally and she also addressed the crowd. Trump and Melania was campaigning in Georgia on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates who are in the fray for crucial runoff on January 5.

All eyes are on January 5 runoff races as the results of these races will decide which party controls the US Senate.

"The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar. Very simply, you will decide whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country," Trump said.

It is learnt that some Republican supporters are worried that Trump's continuing claims of fraud may not go down well with Republicans supporters and the voter turnout may fall in the upcoming election.

For his part, Trump is yet to concede defeat to Biden and is repeatedly making baseless fraud claims.

Notably, Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by just under 12,000 votes. The victory is historic as he became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win from Gerogia, which is seen as a Republican stronghold.

