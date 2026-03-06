As war intensifies, few realise how big Iran is – Here’s the true scale of the country

Tehran: Air strikes by the United States and Israel have continued across Iran for several days. The bombardment has claimed at least 1,045 lives since February 28, according to the numbers released by Iranian authorities.

Tehran is answering the attacks with waves of drones and missiles aimed at Israel and several Gulf countries. These strikes have also caused casualties and raised fears that the war could widen across the region.

Inside the United States, public opinion is divided. Recent polling shows that only about one in four Americans supports the decision to strike Iran. Support appears stronger among Republican voters who back President Donald Trump, though the numbers still show hesitation. Around 55 percent of Republicans say they approve of the attacks, while 13 percent say they do not and roughly a third is unsure.

Democratic voters express far greater opposition. Nearly three quarters say they disapprove of the strikes, while only a small share say they support them. Many respondents are undecided.

Iran is not a small country on the map. Its sheer size affects the scale of any military confrontation.

How vast is Iran’s territory?

Iran ranks as the 17th largest country in the world by land area. It stands just behind Sudan and Libya in international rankings. The country covers roughly 1.65 million square kilometers (about 636,000 square miles).

That expanse places Iran among the larger nations on the earth. The country covers about one-sixth of the total land area of the United States. It spans around one-fifth of Australia. Its territory spreads across roughly half the size of India. Iran also stands about four times larger than Iraq and nearly eighty times larger than Israel.

Geography places the country at the crossroads of Western Asia. The country shares land borders with seven neighbours. Iraq shares the longest border with Iran. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Armenia also share borders with the country.

How does Iran’s land area stack up against all US states?

The scale of Iran becomes easier to understand when placed along with American states.

The country stretches across a landmass close to the size of Alaska, which is the largest state in the United States. It also spreads across more than double the area of Texas.

A comparison shows how vast the country really is. A combination of Texas, California, Montana and Illinois would be required to match Iran’s territory.

If Iran were placed across the eastern side of the United States, its borders would stretch across most of the East Coast. The country would cover a region running from Maine all the way down to Florida.

Iran in numbers

Iran is home to roughly 92 million people. This number equals about one quarter of the nearly 350 million people living in the United States.

Most Iranians live in the western half of the country. This region has mountain ranges, fertile valleys and river basins that support agriculture and large cities.

Iran also holds vast energy resources. The country ranks as the world’s ninth largest oil producer. It also stands as the third largest producer of natural gas.

The Iranian economy presently produces a gross domestic product of around $375 billion. It places the country 43rd in global rankings. Unemployment is at about 9.2 percent.

Because of its geography, the country has different climates. Northern regions rise into high mountains where winters bring long periods of cold and snow. Southern and eastern areas experience intense heat during summer.

The southwestern city of Ahvaz often records some of the highest temperatures on earth. Thermometers there have climbed above 50 degrees Celsius or 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Iran’s central plateau stretches across a dry and sparsely populated landscape. The terrain resembles desert regions found in parts of Arizona or inland California.

Where do most people live in Iran?

Tehran stands as the country’s largest city. Nearly 9.6 million people live within the capital. The scale of the city resembles New York, which has about 8.5 million residents inside its city limits.

Tehran has served as Iran’s capital since 1795. Archaeological evidence shows that people have lived in the region for more than 6,000 years.

Mashhad ranks as Iran’s second largest city with about 3.4 million residents. The population places it close to Los Angeles, which holds around 3.8 million people.

Mashhad is known for its religious and cultural importance. The city developed around the Imam Reza shrine. Millions of pilgrims travel there each year.

Isfahan is the third largest city with roughly 2.3 million people. Its population mirrors that of Houston in the United States. The city’s history goes back more than 2,500 years. Isfahan once served as the capital of the Safavid Empire, which ruled from 1501 to 1722. The city today hosts major universities and industries that range from textiles and steel to aerospace and nuclear technology.

The wider Isfahan region also has one of the nuclear facilities targeted by US air strikes during the brief 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, 2025.

Other major cities are spread across Iran. Shiraz and Tabriz each has about 1.7 million residents. Karaj has around 1.6 million people. Qom is home to about 1.4 million residents. Ahvaz has roughly 1.3 million inhabitants.

These cities form the backbone of a country that stretches across mountains, deserts and fertile valleys.

As the conflict intensifies, Iran’s size and geography continue to affect the scale and complexity of the war happening across the region.