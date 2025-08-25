As War With Russia Drags On, Ukraine Looks To India: Zelensky To Visit Delhi Soon; Can Modi Help End War?

New Delhi: Efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are gaining momentum, with the United States playing a key role in pushing for peace. Kyiv is hopeful that New Delhi will become an important partner in these efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit India soon, with dates being finalised. This visit was confirmed by Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk. It follows an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kyiv last year.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.

Ambassador Polishchuk has expressed a desire for India to take a more active role in the peace process. Kyiv views India as an important actor in potential peace talks due to its longstanding relationship with Moscow.

In an interview on the occasion of Ukraine’s National Flag Day, Ambassador Polishchuk highlighted the growing dialogue between India and Ukraine since 2023. He praised PM Modi’s remarks on the conflict and emphasised that India supports peace, diplomacy and political dialogue.

Ukraine hopes these discussions will continue, especially during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.

Ukraine Seeks Greater Indian Engagement In Peace Efforts

Ambassador Polishchuk explained that Ukraine expects India to increase its participation in peace initiatives. He highlighted that future meetings will explore how India can contribute both directly and indirectly. India’s strong historical ties with Russia will be a key factor in ongoing political conversations.

He expressed appreciation for the deepening engagement between India and Ukraine since 2023. He referenced multiple meetings between PM Modi and President Zelensky at United Nations General Assembly sessions. Both leaders plan to sustain these important dialogues.

Modi Discusses Conflict With French President Macron

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone. They exchanged views on advancing peaceful solutions in Ukraine and West Asia.

Regarding the recent Alaska Summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Polishchuk stated that Ukraine remains committed to dialogue, contingent on the support of its Western allies and Russia’s willingness.

He highlighted that the United States remains one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters and that Ukraine hopes to reach its negotiation goals with American backing.

Success, he added, depends on Russia’s readiness to engage. Following the Alaska Summit, President Zelensky made clear that Ukraine stands ready for discussions.