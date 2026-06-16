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  • /Gridlock under the Ring of Fire: 5.5 quake shakes eastern Japan, freezing transit lines

Gridlock under the Ring of Fire: 5.5 quake shakes eastern Japan, freezing transit lines

Back-to-back powerful earthquakes above magnitude 6.0 hit Japan's Honshu coast and China's Qinghai province. Know the latest updates on infrastructure damage, safety checks, and aftershock risks.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Gridlock under the Ring of Fire: 5.5 quake shakes eastern Japan, freezing transit lines
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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