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As Pakistan President claims Hindus prefer staying, Baloch leader calls nation a rogue state and offers seaports to India

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari claims minority freedom while Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch calls Pakistan a rogue state and offers trade seaports to India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
As Pakistan President claims Hindus prefer staying, Baloch leader calls nation a rogue state and offers seaports to India
Image Credit: File Photo/IANS. Asif Ali Zardari.

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As Pakistan President claims Hindus prefer staying, Baloch leader calls nation a rogue state and offers seaports to India
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