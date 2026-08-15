/As Pakistan President claims Hindus prefer staying, Baloch leader calls nation a rogue state and offers seaports to India

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari sparked controversy after claiming that the country's Hindu population is free and prefers staying in Pakistan over moving to India. However, official census data directly contradict his claims, showing a sharp demographic decline. Meanwhile, prominent Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch rejected Islamabad's authority, labeled Pakistan a rogue state, and offered Balochistan's seaports to support India's trade.
Speaking on regional geopolitical dynamics and foreign relations, President Zardari addressed the status of religious minorities in his country. His statement attempted to project an image of tolerance despite mounting international scrutiny over Pakistan's human rights record.
"The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have a 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India," claims Pakistan President Zardari.
However, official census records tell a vastly different story regarding demographic trends. The Hindu share of the population in territories that became Pakistan has dropped sharply, from roughly 14-15% in the 1941 census to between 1.6% and 2.17% in the 2023 census, depending on the categories and regions counted.
"The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India," claims Pakistan President Zardari pic.twitter.com/RmKdjYhP5Z— Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) August 15, 2026
The internal fractures within Pakistan grew even more visible when prominent leader Mir Yar Baloch called on the global Baloch population to observe Pakistan's Independence Day as a "Black Day". He issued a sharp condemnation of recent Pakistani military airstrikes in the Surab region, which reportedly left dozens of civilians dead and injured.
Leading a call for mass dissociation from Pakistani state events, Mir Yar Baloch urged six crore Baloch people worldwide to hoist black flags and wear black armbands to signal their rejection of Pakistani rule. A day later, he extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the landmark occasion of the nation's Independence Day.
Paying homage to Indian freedom fighters who continue to inspire self-determination movements globally, he highlighted their historic role:
"Their immortal sacrifice continues to inspire all nations striving for justice and self-determination," he added. "On this sacred and proud occasion of India's Independence, we, on behalf of the Republic of Balochistan, extend our congratulations from the depths of our hearts," Mir Yar Baloch wrote in a statement addressed to PM Modi.
Message of Heartfelt Congratulations from the Republic of Balochistan on the Occasion of India’s Independence Day— Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) August 14, 2026
15 August, 2026
Honourable Prime Minister and the 1.4 billion people of Bharat,
On this sacred and proud occasion of India’s Independence, we, on behalf of the… pic.twitter.com/WZAe0T5YCd
Pointing to the ancient Hinglaj Mata Temple located in Balochistan, Mir Yar Baloch described it as a sacred symbol serving as "India's spiritual connection" that has bound both nations together for centuries. Taking a sharp dig at Islamabad, he urged the international community to challenge Pakistan's narrative, asserting that Islamabad possesses "not even a single legal, diplomatic, political, or moral documentary proof" that Balochistan was ever legally incorporated into it.
"Our clear message to the global community is this: allowing a cancer like Pakistan to thrive instead of uprooting it would amount to grave diplomatic and political suicide," he stated.
Pitching strong economic and strategic ties with New Delhi, the Baloch leader expressed full support for India's economic growth targets, emphasizing that a bilateral partnership could transform regional trade.
"Honourable Prime Minister, it is your long-cherished dream and manifesto to make India the world's third-largest economy. By laying the foundation of Make in India, you have set India on the path of economic and defence self-reliance. We feel proud that the Republic of Balochistan can give wings to this dream," he stated.
"Balochistan can open its seaports for India's trade and provide a large market for the goods produced under Make in India... If we join hands with each other, India can become the world's second-largest economy; the minerals of Balochistan, entrusted to the Baloch nation, can bring an economic revolution to the region; and by expelling Pakistan from the soil of Balochistan, the rogue state of Pakistan can be deprived of the plunder of Balochistan's trillions of dollars worth of minerals so that it can neither spread terrorism in Kashmir nor fund unrest in the region," he added.
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