/As Pakistan President claims Hindus prefer staying, Baloch leader calls nation a rogue state and offers seaports to India

"Balochistan can open its seaports for India's trade and provide a large market for the goods produced under Make in India... If we join hands with each other, India can become the world's second-largest economy; the minerals of Balochistan, entrusted to the Baloch nation, can bring an economic revolution to the region; and by expelling Pakistan from the soil of Balochistan, the rogue state of Pakistan can be deprived of the plunder of Balochistan's trillions of dollars worth of minerals so that it can neither spread terrorism in Kashmir nor fund unrest in the region," he added.