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'Stop playing that game': Pak-origin US official exposes Islamabad over forced conversion of Hindu girls

In a rare move, the Pak-origin USCIRF chief slams Islamabad over the forced conversion of minor Hindu girls and the persecution of minorities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
'Stop playing that game': Pak-origin US official exposes Islamabad over forced conversion of Hindu girls
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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