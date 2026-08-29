/'Stop playing that game': Pak-origin US official exposes Islamabad over forced conversion of Hindu girls

Just days after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that Muslims in his country "tolerate" the Hindu minority and that they are "as free as anywhere else", Islamabad has been left red-faced by a sharp counter-narrative from a high-profile watchdog. Dr Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-origin commissioner at the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), has publicly taken Pakistan to task over severe religious persecution, putting the spotlight directly on the systemic abduction and forced conversion of minor Hindu girls. The scathing rebuke from a prominent Pakistani-American official directly undermines Islamabad's state rhetoric, leaving foreign policy officials struggling to defend their minority rights record on the global stage.