Iranian hit plot exposed: Pakistani national reveals assassination order against Trump in NYC court

In a stunning revelation in a courtroom in New York on Wednesday, a 47-year-old Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, confessed to his involvement in a plot to assassinate some of the US' most prominent political leaders, including former US President Donald Trump, after being coerced by Iranian intelligence agents into the operation. The suspect is currently facing charges of terrorism and murder for hire in a US court.

The 'target list': Trump, Biden, and Haley

The defendant revealed to the court that his Iranian intelligence handler, identified as Mehrdad Yusuf, sent him to the US in April 2024 to fulfill a deadly mission. According to the defendant, his Iranian handler provided him with a target list consisting of the then-presidential candidates, former US President Donald Trump, former US President Joe Biden, and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The defendant revealed that his involvement in espionage activities for the Iranian intelligence agents began as early as 2022, when he helped the agents launder money to evade US sanctions before the mission was upgraded to "contract killing" and the theft of sensitive government documents.

Coercion and family threats

In his impassioned address, Merchant sought to prove that he is a victim of coercion and extortion by the Iranian government. "My family was threatened; my relatives in Iran were under immense pressure," he testified in court.

While his family, which included a wife and three kids, is in Pakistan, Merchant claimed that Iran used his relatives there to pressure him into the plot.

"I had no other choice," he claimed in front of the jury.

The USD 5,000 'death trap'

In its case against him, the prosecution has gathered substantial evidence, including undercover FBI recordings from June 2024 at a Queens motel. The video shows Merchant conversing with undercover agents, stating, "This is the target." How will he die?" The target, according to court documents, is Trump, the Republican leader.

In defense, however, the defendant claimed that he did not plan for the hit to actually happen.

The payment: He claimed that the $5,000 payment from Iran was too small to be a real hit contract.

The intent: According to Merchant, he "knew" he would be caught, which led him to allegedly plan on using the botched plot to obtain a U.S. Green Card as an informant.

Geopolitical fallout and life imprisonment

The trial of Asif Merchant is taking place at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking his assassination, led by the IRGC, headed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, for past military actions by the US.

Asif Merchant, who is accused of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder for hire, faces a mandatory life imprisonment sentence if found guilty of the charges against him. Federal prosecutors plan to cross-examine Merchant on Thursday, challenging his claim of being a coerced informant.

ALSO READ | Suicide drones & secret bases: Iran rips through Azerbaijan, lighting up the Pakistan-Khalistan connection for India