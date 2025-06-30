Asim Munir Courts Fresh Remark, Labels What India Calls Terrorism As 'Legitimate Struggle'

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has said that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political, and moral support to the people of Kashmir, and also stated that what India terms as terrorism is the "legitimate struggle". His statement comes over a month after New Delhi and Islamabad reached a ceasefire agreement after exchanging several airstrikes for multiple days.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Munir made the controversial statement as he was addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Munir said, “What India tends to term as terrorism is in fact the legitimate struggle as per the international conventions."

"Those who endeavoured to subdue the will of Kashmiri people and sought conflict elimination instead of resolution have made it more relevant and pronounced through their own actions,” he added.

In his apparent support for the people of Kashmir, Munir said, “We stand firm with the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination for the resolution of the internationally recognised long-standing dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir."

As per HT, Munir said, "Pakistan will always continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the valiant people of... Jammu and Kashmir."

Munir On Indian Attacks

The Pakistan Army Chief also said that India has “twice undertaken acts of unprovoked aggression against Pakistan”, under the “pretext of counter terrorism”.

Praising his own country, Munir also stated that “Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability...”

He also added, "The assumption that Pakistan would have any constraints in the face of any future violation of its sovereignty reflects a dangerous misreading of strategic fundamentals…"

The speech echoed Munir’s fiery address at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, just days before the Pahalgam terror attack, where he provocatively declared Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein.”

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces, on May 7, launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This action was taken to avenge the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 individuals were killed.

Following the launch of Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, and both nations exchanged a series of attacks.

However, a ceasefire agreement was reached after the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart.