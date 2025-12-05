Advertisement
ASIM MUNIR

Asim Munir Finally Becomes Pakistan’s First Ever Chief Of Defence Forces – What Changes Now

With Asim Munir elevated as Pakistan’s inaugural CDF, the country enters a new phase of centralised military authority following days of uncertainty over his appointment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 04:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Asim Munir Finally Becomes Pakistan’s First Ever Chief Of Defence Forces – What Changes NowAsim Munir (File photo: X/ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has formally appointed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the country’s first chief of defence forces (CDF) for a five-year term. Munir will also continue to serve as chief of Army staff (COAS), consolidating his role at the helm of the nation’s armed forces.

Made public via official X handle of the President of Pakistan, the announcement confirmed, “President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as COAS concurrently as CDF for 5 years.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recommended Munir’s appointment for both posts, putting to rest months of speculation about whether the civilian leadership would fully endorse this unprecedented consolidation of military authority. The official notification was long delayed, as Munir’s original three-year term as Army chief ended on November 29.

The position of the chief of defence forces was only established last month through the 27th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution that was aimed at centralising military command under a single authority.

In addition, President Zardari approved a two-year extension for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, effective March 19, 2026, further stabilising Pakistan’s top military leadership. Both appointments were accompanied by the President’s best wishes to the officers for their continued service.

Munir’s promotion to field marshal this year makes him only the second officer in Pakistan’s history to hold the prestigious rank, after Gen. Ayub Khan, who famously led the country during the 1965 war with India.

The delayed notification had fuelled intense speculation within defence and political circles. Tilak Devasher, a former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, told ANI that the prime minister’s absence from the country appeared strategic.

“Very smartly, Pakistan PM had gone to Bahrain and from there, he pushed off to London,” Devasher had said, adding, “He is deliberately staying out of this because he clearly doesn’t want to issue the notification giving Asim Munir five years as Army chief and as chief of defence forces. He thinks that by keeping away from Pakistan and not signing the notification, he can escape the consequences”.

Devasher had also highlighted the constitutional and operational gaps created by the delay. “All in all, this is a very messy state of affairs. If the fact remains that he (Asim Munir) is no longer the Army chief, then you have a situation where Pakistan does not have an Army chief and even the nuclear command authority, which was supposed to be under the new post of strategic forces command, is also not there. So, it is an extremely strange situation that Pakistan is under at the moment,” he had added.

With the formal appointment now complete, Munir steps into a dual role that not only cements his authority over Pakistan’s military but also places him at the centre of strategic decision-making for the next five years.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

